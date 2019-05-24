C895 Anthems WeekendFeatured

ITS HAPPENING!

Harmony Soleil
May 24, 2019
1 min read

Happy Friday and long weekend! #C895Anthems Holiday Weekend has kicked off and is locked and loaded for three HUGE days filled with the biggest dance songs in history! We’ve got curated hours from DJ Tamm, Harmony Soleil, Adrian Woods, Gabriel Zus and so many more! Listen all weekend long to hand selected lists that span the decades and include everyone from Janet Jackson to Tiesto! Keep your radio locked on all weekend long!

We’ll be posting the full lists and make sure to tell us yours using #C895Anthems!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu