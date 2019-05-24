ITS HAPPENING!

Happy Friday and long weekend! #C895Anthems Holiday Weekend has kicked off and is locked and loaded for three HUGE days filled with the biggest dance songs in history! We’ve got curated hours from DJ Tamm, Harmony Soleil, Adrian Woods, Gabriel Zus and so many more! Listen all weekend long to hand selected lists that span the decades and include everyone from Janet Jackson to Tiesto! Keep your radio locked on all weekend long!

We’ll be posting the full lists and make sure to tell us yours using #C895Anthems!