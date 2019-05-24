C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – DJ Lightray

Curious to see what DJ Lightray included in her curated hour during our #C895Anthems Holiday Weekend? Check out her full playlist and tweet yours @C895Radio and make sure to use #C895Anthems!

Deepest Blue “Deepest Blue”

Dirty Vegas “Days Go By”

Cooler Kids “Morning Star”

BT “Somnambulist” (Simply Being Loved)

Cozi “Stamina”

iiO “Rapture”

Outkast “Hey Ya!”

Luciana “I Like That”

Scissor Sisters “Filthy Georgous”

Narcotic Thrust “When The Dawn Breaks”

Eric Prydz “Call On Me”

Tiesto “Take Me”

Ferry Corsten “Rock Your Body Rock”

Erika I Don’t Know

Solitaire “I Like Love”

Avicii “Wake Me Up”