#C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – DJ Lightray

May 24, 2019
Curious to see what  DJ Lightray included in her curated hour during our #C895Anthems Holiday Weekend? Check out her full playlist and tweet yours @C895Radio and make sure to use #C895Anthems!

Deepest Blue “Deepest Blue”
Dirty Vegas “Days Go By”
Cooler Kids “Morning Star”
BT “Somnambulist” (Simply Being Loved)
Cozi “Stamina”
iiO “Rapture”
Outkast “Hey Ya!”
Luciana “I Like That”
Scissor Sisters “Filthy Georgous”
Narcotic Thrust “When The Dawn Breaks”
Eric Prydz “Call On Me”
Tiesto “Take Me”
Ferry Corsten “Rock Your Body Rock”
Erika I Don’t Know
Solitaire “I Like Love”
Avicii “Wake Me Up”

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

