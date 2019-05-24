C895 Anthems WeekendFeaturedPlaylists

#C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – Harmony Soleil

Harmony Soleil
May 24, 2019
2 min read

The Purple Princess put together not one but TWO lists jam packed with her favorite #C895Anthems, pulling from her time as a student to the long time host of the Weekend Windup and DJ of Thursday’s Drive at 5, her list brings the 🔥!

Check out her full playlist and tweet yours @C895Radio and make sure to use #C895Anthems

Hour 1

Sophie Ellis Bextor Murder On The Dance Floor
Skrillex & Poo Bear Would You Ever
Avicii Silhouettes
Michael Grey Borderline
MGMT Electric Feel (Justice Remix)
Velvet Fix Me
Dillon Francis feat. Will Heard Anywhere
Yellow Claw & DJ Mustard feat. Tyga & Ty Dolla $ign In My Room
Tiesto Red Lights
Kaskade Sorry (Dirty South Remix)
Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber & MO Cold Water
David Guetta feat. VASSY Bad
Daft Punk One More Time
Loud Luxury feat. Brando Body
Axwell /\ Ingrosso More Than You Know

 

Hour 2

David Guetta feat. Rihanna Whos The Chick?
John Mayer New Light (Zookeeper Remix)
Benassi Brothers Feel Alive
Madeon The City
Dillon Francis When We Were Young
Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash feat. John Martin Reload
Jonas Blue feat. JP Cooper Perfect Strangers
Kaskade Stars Align
Calvin Harris You Used To Hold Me
Kendrick Lamar feat. The Weeknd Pray For Me
Fall Out Boy Dance Dance (Tommy Sunshine Remix)
Axwell /\ Ingrosso Dancing Alone
BeatFreakz Somebody’s Watching Me (Hi_Tack Remix)
Avicii My Feelings For You
Swedish House Mafia feat. Pharrell Williams One (Your Name)
Janet Jackson All For You

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

C895 Anthems WeekendFeatured

ITS HAPPENING!

Happy Friday and long weekend! #C895Anthems Holiday Weekend has kicked off and is locked and loaded for three HUGE days filled with the biggest dance songs in history! We’ve got curated hours from DJ Tamm, Harmony Soleil, Adrian Woods, Gabriel...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu