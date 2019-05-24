C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – Harmony Soleil

The Purple Princess put together not one but TWO lists jam packed with her favorite #C895Anthems, pulling from her time as a student to the long time host of the Weekend Windup and DJ of Thursday’s Drive at 5, her list brings the 🔥!

Check out her full playlist and tweet yours @C895Radio and make sure to use #C895Anthems

Hour 1

Sophie Ellis Bextor Murder On The Dance Floor

Skrillex & Poo Bear Would You Ever

Avicii Silhouettes

Michael Grey Borderline

MGMT Electric Feel (Justice Remix)

Velvet Fix Me

Dillon Francis feat. Will Heard Anywhere

Yellow Claw & DJ Mustard feat. Tyga & Ty Dolla $ign In My Room

Tiesto Red Lights

Kaskade Sorry (Dirty South Remix)

Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber & MO Cold Water

David Guetta feat. VASSY Bad

Daft Punk One More Time

Loud Luxury feat. Brando Body

Axwell /\ Ingrosso More Than You Know

Hour 2

David Guetta feat. Rihanna Whos The Chick?

John Mayer New Light (Zookeeper Remix)

Benassi Brothers Feel Alive

Madeon The City

Dillon Francis When We Were Young

Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash feat. John Martin Reload

Jonas Blue feat. JP Cooper Perfect Strangers

Kaskade Stars Align

Calvin Harris You Used To Hold Me

Kendrick Lamar feat. The Weeknd Pray For Me

Fall Out Boy Dance Dance (Tommy Sunshine Remix)

Axwell /\ Ingrosso Dancing Alone

BeatFreakz Somebody’s Watching Me (Hi_Tack Remix)

Avicii My Feelings For You

Swedish House Mafia feat. Pharrell Williams One (Your Name)

Janet Jackson All For You