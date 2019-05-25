C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – Moni

She might be small but Moni has a #C895Anthems playlist that stands tall with huge songs from Flo Rida to Dillon Francis and everything in between!
Check out her full playlist and tweet yours @C895Radio and make sure to use #C895Anthems!
Meduza “Piece of Your Heart”
Oliver Heldens “Shades of Grey”
Cash Cash “All My Love”
Elderbrook “Capricorn”
Afrojack “Can’t Stop Me”
David Guetta “Play Hard”
Jack U “Take U There”
Avicii “You Make Me”
Flux Pavillion f/ Yellow Claw “Catch Me”
The Chainsmokers “Kanye”
Dillon Francis “Que Que”
Luis Fonsi f/ Daddy Yankee “Despacito”
Alok “Fuego”
W&W “The One”
Disclosure f/ Sam Smith “Latch”
Calvin Harris f/ Ne-Yo “Let’s Go”
Flo Rida f/ Sia “Wild Ones”
Sander Van Doorn, Martin Garrix, DVBBS f/ Aleesa “Gold Skies”
