C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – McDizzle

An absolute power house of dance music knowledge, our very own Program Director, McDizzle is bringing the hits for both of his #C895Anthems Holiday Weekend playlists! From classics to future anthems McDizzle has it all!

Check out his full playlist and tweet yours @C895Radio and make sure to use #C895Anthems!

Marshmello “Alone”

Dave Armstrong “Love Has Gone”

The Chainsmokers “Side Effects”

Anastacia “Paid My Dues”

CJ Lewis “R to the A”

Lilly Wood “Prayer In C”

Culture Beat “No Deeper Meaning”

Calvin Harris “Promises”

Gina G (Ooh Ahh) “Just a Little Bit”

Benassi Brothers “Illusion”

Duke Dumont “Ocean Drive”

Spice Girls “Say You’ll Be There”

Madcon “Beggin”

Janet Jackson “Runaway”

Hannah Jones “You Only Have To Say You Love Me”

George Michael “Fastlove”

Major Lazer “Light It Up”

Jaimeson “TRUE”