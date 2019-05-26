Printed Circuits, Playlists, and Cafe Chill

Cafe Chill was originally developed as a line of Printed Circuit Boards to electrically connect components that were soldered to it. After a sensational commercial failure in the late 1980’s, the product was relaunched as a public radio program in 2015.
On the current edition of Cafe Chill, we’re featuring tracks from Télépopmusik, Bad Snacks, Hello Meteor and more.
We’ve also doubled our ROM to 8 KB and included ANSI Minimal BASIC on our new fully-loaded PCB release. You should now be able to use Cafe Chill for practical programming and calculations. Please refer to the manual for installation and use.
Listen every Sunday morning on your local public radio station at 89.5 mHz.
Below is an excerpt from chapter 11 of the user manual:
6AM Hour
Frythm – Luv U (feat. Mvnners)
Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)
Rare – home
Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)
Dream Koala – Saturn Boy
Kody Kurth – absent
Dasta – kiss
Catching Flies – Quiet Nights
Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] X3SR – All That U Have
Giraffage – SLO
Shallou – Begin (feat. Wales)
Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast) (RAC Mix)
Washed Out – Million Miles Away
Tycho – Elegy
7AM Hour
Shlohmo – Wen Uuu
Oatmello – Ripples in the Dream (feat. Yutaka Hirasaka)
Ark Patrol – Sorrow Doesn’t Resurrect
A L E X – Cube
Osvaldo – Leeches (feat. Osvaldo)
Barrett Marshall – Back to You (feat. Sitkah)
Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom
Feverkin – Sinking (feat. Nori)
Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
Tekvision – Lament
IOM – You Promised to Come Back
Edamame – My
Space Ghost – Color Waves
Ekali – Unfaith (Goldwater Edit)
Dasta – luv
Vanilla – Dreamcatcher
8AM Hour
Sundrenched – Down Moon
Osvaldo – Leeches
Télépopmusik – Smile (Natural High Remix)
Oscar Oscar – Himeji
Steven Deblat – Is This 2 Much for U
Bad Snacks – À Bientôt (ft. Lynette Williams)
Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Cydny – Daffodil
Late June – Fell Apart
DNZ – Wanderlust
Geotic – Actually Smiling
Blackbird Blackbird – Hawaii (Chrome Sparks Remix)
Teen Daze – Paradiso
Pacifix – Your Eyes
Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
9AM Hour
Birocratic – Open Late
Flamingosis – Riding the L
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Day Spring
Kruisemode – Human
Tycho – From Home
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree
Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
AstroLogical – Omen (feat. Galimatias)
Catching Flies – Silver Linings
Memorex Memories – Thanks for Listening
Lifeformed – Cider Time
LaFlamme & Jay Cliffen – Earth Jewels
Tycho – Easy
Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake
Player Dave – Bellflower
SKYGAZE – Footsteps to Knowhere
