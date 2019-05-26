Printed Circuits, Playlists, and Cafe Chill

Cafe Chill was originally developed as a line of Printed Circuit Boards to electrically connect components that were soldered to it. After a sensational commercial failure in the late 1980’s, the product was relaunched as a public radio program in 2015.

On the current edition of Cafe Chill, we’re featuring tracks from Télépopmusik, Bad Snacks, Hello Meteor and more.

We’ve also doubled our ROM to 8 KB and included ANSI Minimal BASIC on our new fully-loaded PCB release. You should now be able to use Cafe Chill for practical programming and calculations. Please refer to the manual for installation and use.

Listen every Sunday morning on your local public radio station at 89.5 mHz.

Below is an excerpt from chapter 11 of the user manual:

6AM Hour

Frythm – Luv U (feat. Mvnners)

Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)

Rare – home

Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)

Dream Koala – Saturn Boy

Kody Kurth – absent

Dasta – kiss

Catching Flies – Quiet Nights

Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] X3SR – All That U Have

Giraffage – SLO

Shallou – Begin (feat. Wales)

Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast) (RAC Mix)

Washed Out – Million Miles Away

Tycho – Elegy

7AM Hour

Shlohmo – Wen Uuu

Oatmello – Ripples in the Dream (feat. Yutaka Hirasaka)

Ark Patrol – Sorrow Doesn’t Resurrect

A L E X – Cube

Osvaldo – Leeches (feat. Osvaldo)

Barrett Marshall – Back to You (feat. Sitkah)

Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom

Feverkin – Sinking (feat. Nori)

Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun

Tekvision – Lament

IOM – You Promised to Come Back

Edamame – My

Space Ghost – Color Waves

Ekali – Unfaith (Goldwater Edit)

Dasta – luv

Vanilla – Dreamcatcher

8AM Hour

Sundrenched – Down Moon

Osvaldo – Leeches

Télépopmusik – Smile (Natural High Remix)

Oscar Oscar – Himeji

Steven Deblat – Is This 2 Much for U

Bad Snacks – À Bientôt (ft. Lynette Williams)

Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash

Cydny – Daffodil

Late June – Fell Apart

DNZ – Wanderlust

Geotic – Actually Smiling

Blackbird Blackbird – Hawaii (Chrome Sparks Remix)

Teen Daze – Paradiso

Pacifix – Your Eyes

Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus

9AM Hour

Birocratic – Open Late

Flamingosis – Riding the L

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Day Spring

Kruisemode – Human

Tycho – From Home

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree

Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger

AstroLogical – Omen (feat. Galimatias)

Catching Flies – Silver Linings

Memorex Memories – Thanks for Listening

Lifeformed – Cider Time

LaFlamme & Jay Cliffen – Earth Jewels

Tycho – Easy

Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake

Player Dave – Bellflower

SKYGAZE – Footsteps to Knowhere