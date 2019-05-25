C895 Anthems WeekendFeaturedPlaylists

#C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – Gabriel Zus

May 25, 2019
Not only is Gabriel Zus the host of Test Spin and DJ’s the Wednesday night Drive at 5, but he’s also been a fan of the station since childhood! His #C895Anthems list spans genres and decades!

Check out his full playlist and tweet yours @C895Radio and make sure to use #C895Anthems!

DJ Sammy & Yanou ft. Do “Heaven”
Cheryl “Call My Name”
Tiesto ft. CC Sheffield “Escape Me”
Ultrabeat “Pretty Green Eyes”
Tim Berg “Seek Bromance”
Ercola “Every Word”
Rockell “In A Dream”
Mason x Princess Superstar “Perfect” (Exceeder)
Edward Maya & Vika Jigulina “Stereo Love”
ATC “All Around The World” (La La La La La)
Armin van Buuren “This Is What It Feels Like”
Flanders “Behind”
Cascada “Evacuate The Dancefloor”
Swedish House Mafia “Don’t You Worry Child”
Armand Van Helden “I Want Your Soul”
Sultan & Shepard + Nada Ali “Call My Name” (Spencer & Hill Remix)

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

