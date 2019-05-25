C895Anthems Holiday Weekend – Victor Menagaux

We are so excited to have Victor Menagaux back for our #C895Anthems weekend! Victor brings his vast knowledge of dance music for an incredible decade and genre spanning list!

Check out his full playlist and tweet yours @C895Radio and make sure to use #C895Anthems!

2 Bad Mice “Bombscare”

Eric Prydz “Call on Me”

M83 “Midnight City”

Gusto “Disco’s Revenge” (Freemaisons Remix)

Avicii “Hey Brother”

Armand Van Helden “Hear My Name”

Kid Cudi “Pursuit of Happiness” (Steve Aoki Remix)

Basement Jaxx “Where’s Your Head At”

Kylie Minogue “I Can’t Get You Outta My Head”

Eurythmics “Sweet Dreams”

Robyn “Dancing on My Own”

Madonna “Hung Up”

Bag Raiders “Shooting Stars”

The Shapeshifters “Lola’s Theme”

Jax Jones “House Work”

Miley Cyrus “Malibu” (The Him Remix)

Duck Sauce “Barbra Streisand”

Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE “Need You”

Coldplay “Talk” (Thin White Duke Remix)

Elderbrook “Old Friend” (Future Classic)

Flosstradamus & TroyBoi “Soundclash”

Whitney Houston It’s Not Right, But It’s Okay (Thunderpuss Remix) (First song I ever dropped on C89.5 airwaves)