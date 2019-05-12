Cafe Chill: Max Usable Frequency +playlist

Thank you for your interest in Cafe Chill. A playlist follows the below recommendations on how to decode our lovely program through skywave propagation.

Cafe Chill spans the downtempo universe every week, from instrumental cozi lofi hip hop beats to synthwave and synthpop. This week, we featured tracks from Memorex Memories, Sun Glitters, Cvd, Jinsang, Aso and others. Join us every Sunday from 6-10am on C89.5.

When attempting to decode Cafe Chill on your transistor-based or software-defined receiver, we recommend that you determine the maximum usable frequency for your location and the location of the transmitter. Our transmission begins at 1300 UTC Sunday on 89500 kHz. The M.U.F should be higher than 89500 kHz at both your location at the transmitter location on Cougar Mountain.

Quite often the maximum usable frequency is much below the required 89500 kHz as you can confirm on the MUF map. When this is the case, we recommend that you position your tuner at a location that is near line-of-sight, particularly when adding distance between you and the signal emitter.

The ionization of the atmosphere varies with time of day as well as with solar conditions, so the upper frequency limit for skywave reception varies on an hourly basis. We suggest that you continually check the M.U.F. during the Cafe Chill transmission. It may allow you to travel north, south or east away from our transmitter (or west if your reception station is maritime based in the waterways feeding the Pacific Ocean).

Below is the playlist, sent with error correction:

6AM Pacific Time

Monster Rally – Full Sail

Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides

Kaelyn – The Mood

Bluestaeb – Left & Right

Justin Hartinger – Together (Dream Journal Remix)

Manatee Commune – Be Still (feat. Marina Price)

Oscar Oscar – Himeji

Mvnners – Pretty Things

Teen Daze – The Endless Summer

Horizon Fire – Asimov

För Alltid – High (feat. Sarah de Warren)

Lushloss – Threads

Roseau – Alright

Ukiyo – Go (feat. Chymes)

Native – Youth

Indian Wells – Cascades

Jinsang – eyes

7AM Pacific Time

Eli Filosov [ P H I L O ] – Youknowme

Packed Rich – Phoenix

Diboujoñe – New Color (feat. Kazam)

Frythm – Slumber

Polygrim – Ever So Slightly

Slow Magic – Sorry Safari

Uinta – Maples

OMI5 – Night Life

Sundrenched – Car Commercial

Resotone – What Never Was.

Jinsang – Journey

Jinsang – some other time

Hello Meteor – Powdered Rouge

Chrome Sparks – Sugar

Mike Forst – Grateful Again

RRAREBEAR – Ginger

Pacifix – Your Eyes

8AM Pacific Time

Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Grand Odyssey

Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger

Swim Good x Merival – Since U Asked

Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail

Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)

Aso – Special

Jinsang – Night Breeze

Memorex Memories – In Motion

Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose

Telequanta – Programmable Matter

Cvd – Feeling Lotus

Mura Masa – Miss You

Livision – Roman Empire

Gramofaune – Trails

EeMu – Body

Thrupence – In Silence

9AM Pacific Time

Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom

Cydny – Daffodil

Manatee Commune – Cascade

Memorex Memories – Thanks for Listening

ll nøthing ll – 苦悩

Ian Ewing – Craft Draft Brewski Bois

sumtimes why – Equilibrium

Limes – Heyo

Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Chrome Sparks – Wings

Rainbloom – Waxwing

Memorex Memories – A Way Home

Tycho – Horizon

Poolside – Harvest Moon

Shepard – Post Modern

Imagined Herbal Flows – Bloom