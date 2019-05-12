Cafe Chill: Max Usable Frequency +playlist

Thank you for your interest in Cafe Chill. A playlist follows the below recommendations on how to decode our lovely program through skywave propagation.
Cafe Chill spans the downtempo universe every week, from instrumental cozi lofi hip hop beats to synthwave and synthpop. This week, we featured tracks from Memorex Memories, Sun Glitters, Cvd, Jinsang, Aso and others. Join us every Sunday from 6-10am on C89.5.
When attempting to decode Cafe Chill on your transistor-based or software-defined receiver, we recommend that you determine the maximum usable frequency for your location and the location of the transmitter. Our transmission begins at 1300 UTC Sunday on 89500 kHz. The M.U.F should be higher than 89500 kHz at both your location at the transmitter location on Cougar Mountain.
Quite often the maximum usable frequency is much below the required 89500 kHz as you can confirm on the MUF map. When this is the case, we recommend that you position your tuner at a location that is near line-of-sight, particularly when adding distance between you and the signal emitter.
The ionization of the atmosphere varies with time of day as well as with solar conditions, so the upper frequency limit for skywave reception varies on an hourly basis. We suggest that you continually check the M.U.F. during the Cafe Chill transmission. It may allow you to travel north, south or east away from our transmitter (or west if your reception station is maritime based in the waterways feeding the Pacific Ocean).
Below is the playlist, sent with error correction:
6AM Pacific Time
Monster Rally – Full Sail
Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
Kaelyn – The Mood
Bluestaeb – Left & Right
Justin Hartinger – Together (Dream Journal Remix)
Manatee Commune – Be Still (feat. Marina Price)
Oscar Oscar – Himeji
Mvnners – Pretty Things
Teen Daze – The Endless Summer
Horizon Fire – Asimov
För Alltid – High (feat. Sarah de Warren)
Lushloss – Threads
Roseau – Alright
Ukiyo – Go (feat. Chymes)
Native – Youth
Indian Wells – Cascades
Jinsang – eyes
7AM Pacific Time
Eli Filosov [ P H I L O ] – Youknowme
Packed Rich – Phoenix
Diboujoñe – New Color (feat. Kazam)
Frythm – Slumber
Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
Slow Magic – Sorry Safari
Uinta – Maples
OMI5 – Night Life
Sundrenched – Car Commercial
Resotone – What Never Was.
Jinsang – Journey
Jinsang – some other time
Hello Meteor – Powdered Rouge
Chrome Sparks – Sugar
Mike Forst – Grateful Again
RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Pacifix – Your Eyes
8AM Pacific Time
Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Grand Odyssey
Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
Swim Good x Merival – Since U Asked
Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail
Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)
Aso – Special
Jinsang – Night Breeze
Memorex Memories – In Motion
Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
Telequanta – Programmable Matter
Cvd – Feeling Lotus
Mura Masa – Miss You
Livision – Roman Empire
Gramofaune – Trails
EeMu – Body
Thrupence – In Silence
9AM Pacific Time
Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
Cydny – Daffodil
Manatee Commune – Cascade
Memorex Memories – Thanks for Listening
ll nøthing ll – 苦悩
Ian Ewing – Craft Draft Brewski Bois
sumtimes why – Equilibrium
Limes – Heyo
Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Chrome Sparks – Wings
Rainbloom – Waxwing
Memorex Memories – A Way Home
Tycho – Horizon
Poolside – Harvest Moon
Shepard – Post Modern
Imagined Herbal Flows – Bloom
