Save The Wave Playlist (5.16.19)

7am

Morrissey – The Last Of The Famous International Playboys

Book Of Love – I Touch Roses

Simple Minds – Alive And Kicking

Howard Jones – Life In One Day

Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy

Level 42 – Something About You (Shep Pettibone Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Shep Pettibone Mastermix)

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (New York Mix)

Animotion – Obsession

Erasure – A Little Respect

David Kos Rolfe – Splash (Stem Synth)

Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss (Tourist Version)

Wham! – Wham Rap ’86

Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side

Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger

The Human League – Fascination

Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels

8am

Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)

The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang

The Kinks – Come Dancing

Altered Images – Happy Birthday

Modern English – I Melt With You

Devo – Whip It

Martini Ranch – How Can A Laboring Man Find Time For Self Culture

The Romantics – What I Like About You

Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) [Culture Shock Remix] .

OMD – Electricity (Edge Remix)

The Police – Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing

The Other Ones – Holiday

A-Ha – Take On Me

The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (Dance Remix)

Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn

New Order – True Faith

C.C.C.P. – American-Soviets

Modern Trouble – Fly to Moscow

Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind

Ultravox – White China

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel

Donna Summer – I Feel Love

Fake? – Another Brick

Trans-X – Living On Video

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Two Tribes (Carnage Mix)

Real Life – Send Me An Angel

Bronski Beat – Why? (12” Version)

Moskwa TV – The Art of Fashion

Howard Jones – Pearl In The Shell

OMD – Tesla Girls

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon