Save The Wave Playlist (5.16.19)

7am
Morrissey – The Last Of The Famous International Playboys
Book Of Love – I Touch Roses
Simple Minds – Alive And Kicking
Howard Jones – Life In One Day
Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy
Level 42 – Something About You (Shep Pettibone Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Shep Pettibone Mastermix)
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (New York Mix)
Animotion – Obsession
Erasure – A Little Respect
David Kos Rolfe – Splash (Stem Synth)
Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss (Tourist Version)
Wham! – Wham Rap ’86
Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side
Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger
The Human League – Fascination
Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels
8am
Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang
The Kinks – Come Dancing
Altered Images – Happy Birthday
Modern English – I Melt With You
Devo – Whip It
Martini Ranch – How Can A Laboring Man Find Time For Self Culture
The Romantics – What I Like About You
Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) [Culture Shock Remix] .
OMD – Electricity (Edge Remix)
The Police – Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing
The Other Ones – Holiday
A-Ha – Take On Me
The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (Dance Remix)
Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up
9am (BONUS HOUR)
Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn
New Order – True Faith
C.C.C.P. – American-Soviets
Modern Trouble – Fly to Moscow
Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind
Ultravox – White China
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel
Donna Summer – I Feel Love
Fake? – Another Brick
Trans-X – Living On Video
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Two Tribes (Carnage Mix)
Real Life – Send Me An Angel
Bronski Beat – Why? (12” Version)
Moskwa TV – The Art of Fashion
Howard Jones – Pearl In The Shell
OMD – Tesla Girls
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
