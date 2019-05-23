Save The Wave Playlist (5.23.19)

7am
Alphaville – Sounds Like A Melody
The The – Infected
Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun
Tears For Fears – Shout
Soho – Hippychick
Depeche Mode – Love In Itself (.3)
The Cure – Why Can’t I Be You?
Love And Money – Candybar Express
DJ Stefan Egger / FF – The Bass of Iko
Electronic – Get The Message
Morrissey – The Last Of The Famous International Playboys
Yazoo – State Farm (Extended Version)
Dexy’s Midnight Runners – Come On Eileen
New Order – BLT
MCL -Satellite (Satellite Razormaid Remix By Josef Watt)
Cetu Javu – C C Can’t You See
Hubert Kah – Welcome, Machine Gun (Extended Version)
Erasure – Chains of Love
8am
Big Audio Dynamite – C’Mon Every Beatbox
Disco Deutschland – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)
The KLF – 3am Eternal
Herbie Hancock – Rockit
Information Society – Running
Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Curiosity Mix)
Laid Back – White Horse (Select Mix)
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – White Lines
The Selector – On My Radio
The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed
The Go-Go’s – We Got The Beat
The Go-Go’s – Head Over Heels
The Go-Go’s – Vacation
Devo – Whip It
The Specials – Much Too Young
Blondie – Dreaming (Edge Remix)
Modern English – I Melt With You (12” Vocal Mix)
Book of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
9am (BONUS HOUR)
Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn
New Order – True Faith
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Mix)
Berlin – Sex (I’m a…)
Soft Cell – Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (12” Remix)
Billy Idol – White Wedding (Wedding Crashers Redrum Reel V Edit)
The Bangles – Hazy Shade Of Winter (Edge Remix)
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (Edge Remix)
The Cure – In Between Days (Resurrection Remix)
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Trans-X – Living On Video
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
INXS – I Send A Message
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (Edge Remix)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag
Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be Bop)
Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon
Add comment