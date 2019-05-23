Save The Wave Playlist (5.23.19)

7am

Alphaville – Sounds Like A Melody

The The – Infected

Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun

Tears For Fears – Shout

Soho – Hippychick

Depeche Mode – Love In Itself (.3)

The Cure – Why Can’t I Be You?

Love And Money – Candybar Express

DJ Stefan Egger / FF – The Bass of Iko

Electronic – Get The Message

Morrissey – The Last Of The Famous International Playboys

Yazoo – State Farm (Extended Version)

Dexy’s Midnight Runners – Come On Eileen

New Order – BLT

MCL -Satellite (Satellite Razormaid Remix By Josef Watt)

Cetu Javu – C C Can’t You See

Hubert Kah – Welcome, Machine Gun (Extended Version)

Erasure – Chains of Love

8am

Big Audio Dynamite – C’Mon Every Beatbox

Disco Deutschland – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)

The KLF – 3am Eternal

Herbie Hancock – Rockit

Information Society – Running

Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Curiosity Mix)

Laid Back – White Horse (Select Mix)

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – White Lines

The Selector – On My Radio

The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed

The Go-Go’s – We Got The Beat

The Go-Go’s – Head Over Heels

The Go-Go’s – Vacation

Devo – Whip It

The Specials – Much Too Young

Blondie – Dreaming (Edge Remix)

Modern English – I Melt With You (12” Vocal Mix)

Book of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good

Depeche Mode – Strangelove

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn

New Order – True Faith

Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Mix)

Berlin – Sex (I’m a…)

Soft Cell – Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (12” Remix)

Billy Idol – White Wedding (Wedding Crashers Redrum Reel V Edit)

The Bangles – Hazy Shade Of Winter (Edge Remix)

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (Edge Remix)

The Cure – In Between Days (Resurrection Remix)

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

Trans-X – Living On Video

Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)

INXS – I Send A Message

Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (Edge Remix)

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag

Q-Feel ‎– Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be Bop)

Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon