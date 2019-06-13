Save The Wave Playlist (6.13.2019)

7am
Nina Hagen – New York New York
Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun
Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love
Depeche Mode – Love In Itself
Morrissey – The Last Of The Famous International Playboys
Love and Money – Candybar Express
The Cure – Why I Can’t Be You (12” Remix)
Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better
Erasure – It Doesn’t Have To Be
Art Of Noise – Close (To The Edit)
Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Original Bobby Orlando Mix)
INXS – Suicide Blonde
Cee Farrow – Should I Love You
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
Cube – Love’s Taboo (12” Version)
8am
Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go
Colourbox – World Cup Theme (Remix)
Blondie – Call Me Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Boy’s Don’t Cry – I wanna Be A Cowboy
Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)
Soft Cell – It’s A Mug’s Game
Duran Duran – Rio
A Ha – Train Of Thought
Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life
INXS – The One Thing
The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)
Communards – Never Can Say Goodbye
Erasure – Breath Of Life (Elixir Mix)
Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little Treasure (Razormaid Mix)
Billy Idol – Catch My Fall
Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89
9am (BONUS HOUR)
The March Violets – Turn To The Sky
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
Ultravox – One Small Day
Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran
Red Rockets – China
The Cure – Just Like Heaven
The Beat – Ranking Full Stop
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
The B-52’s – Roam
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
Les Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Falco – Vienna Calling
Alphaville – Forever Young
The Church – The Unguarded Moment
The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (Instant Mix)
Depeche Mode – A Question Of Time
Kraftwerk – Tour De France
