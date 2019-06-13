Save The Wave Playlist (6.13.2019)

7am

Nina Hagen – New York New York

Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun

Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love

Depeche Mode – Love In Itself

Morrissey – The Last Of The Famous International Playboys

Love and Money – Candybar Express

The Cure – Why I Can’t Be You (12” Remix)

Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better

Erasure – It Doesn’t Have To Be

Art Of Noise – Close (To The Edit)

Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Original Bobby Orlando Mix)

INXS – Suicide Blonde

Cee Farrow – Should I Love You

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)

Cube – Love’s Taboo (12” Version)

8am

Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go

Colourbox – World Cup Theme (Remix)

Blondie – Call Me Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)

Boy’s Don’t Cry – I wanna Be A Cowboy

Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)

Soft Cell – It’s A Mug’s Game

Duran Duran – Rio

A Ha – Train Of Thought

Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life

INXS – The One Thing

The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)

Communards – Never Can Say Goodbye

Erasure – Breath Of Life (Elixir Mix)

Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little Treasure (Razormaid Mix)

Billy Idol – Catch My Fall

Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89

9am (BONUS HOUR)

The March Violets – Turn To The Sky

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

Ultravox – One Small Day

Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran

Red Rockets – China

The Cure – Just Like Heaven

The Beat – Ranking Full Stop

The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star

The B-52’s – Roam

Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka

Les Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila

Falco – Vienna Calling

Alphaville – Forever Young

The Church – The Unguarded Moment

The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven

Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (Instant Mix)

Depeche Mode – A Question Of Time

Kraftwerk – Tour De France

