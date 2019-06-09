CAFE CHILL: #1 WITH HOUSEPLANTS

This week on Cafe Chill Radio, we’re featuring music from Edamame, High Tides, 憂鬱, Jack Wilbs and more with your host, Seth. Also, check our REAL and TRUE Press Release. And our playlist way way way below.
PLAYLIST
6AM Hour
Shigeto – Huron River Drive
Blap Deli – Yawn & Yawn
Player Dave – Bellflower
IOM – You Promised to Come Back
Koresma – Liquid Lady
VBND – I Wanna Know (ft. Tola)
Space Ghost – Color Waves
Chrome Sparks – Sugar
Pacifix – Your Eyes
Geotic – Actually Smiling
Late June – Fell Apart
Uinta – Maples
Frythm – Luv U (feat. Mvnners)
Paternoster Poetry – Inspiration
Shanic – Caramel Egg
Caleb Belkin – forever
7AM Hour
Senbeii – Stay
Osvaldo – Leeches (feat. Osvaldo)
Oscar Oscar – Himeji
Audiobot & Bamiyah – Lies
Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
Roger Wilco – Chapter
Mvnners – Crush
Tycho – From Home
Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price)
Races – Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix)
Ventla – daini denden
Shadley Peterson – Seaside
Freud – Faux Pas
Home – Tides
Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail
Birocratic – Broken
8AM Hour
Cloudchord & HM Surf – What the Frick
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree
Edamame – Bask
Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)
IG88 – Waving Goodbye
High Tides – Summer Reflections
Yu-Utsu – Sun
Florida Skyline – Interlude
Hello Meteor – Night Blooming Jasmine
X3SR – miss u
Akay – Iroh
Jack Wilbs – Water
Symbion Project – Nature Abhors a Vacuum
9AM Hour
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Momentum
Livision – Aesop
Catching Flies – Silver Linings
Rainbloom – Waxwing
Ideism – Float
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Nostalgia
Memorex Memories – Thanks for Listening
Sundrenched – Tomorrow
Mvnners – Crush
Mt Marcy – Stupid For Caring
Hotel Pools – Daze
Gold Falls – KMNK
Tomppabeats – One Two Step
Flamingosis – Breakfast Poutine
Evence – Emotions
XELARAIN – High Pizza Guy
