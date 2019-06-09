CAFE CHILL: #1 WITH HOUSEPLANTS

This week on Cafe Chill Radio, we’re featuring music from Edamame, High Tides, 憂鬱, Jack Wilbs and more with your host, Seth. Also, check our REAL and TRUE Press Release. And our playlist way way way below.

Click here to listen





PLAYLIST

6AM Hour

Shigeto – Huron River Drive

Blap Deli – Yawn & Yawn

Player Dave – Bellflower

IOM – You Promised to Come Back

Koresma – Liquid Lady

VBND – I Wanna Know (ft. Tola)

Space Ghost – Color Waves

Chrome Sparks – Sugar

Pacifix – Your Eyes

Geotic – Actually Smiling

Late June – Fell Apart

Uinta – Maples

Frythm – Luv U (feat. Mvnners)

Paternoster Poetry – Inspiration

Shanic – Caramel Egg

Caleb Belkin – forever

7AM Hour

Senbeii – Stay

Osvaldo – Leeches (feat. Osvaldo)

Oscar Oscar – Himeji

Audiobot & Bamiyah – Lies

Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)

Roger Wilco – Chapter

Mvnners – Crush

Tycho – From Home

Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price)

Races – Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix)

Ventla – daini denden

Shadley Peterson – Seaside

Freud – Faux Pas

Home – Tides

Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail

Birocratic – Broken

8AM Hour

Cloudchord & HM Surf – What the Frick

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree

Edamame – Bask

Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)

IG88 – Waving Goodbye

High Tides – Summer Reflections

Yu-Utsu – Sun

Florida Skyline – Interlude

Hello Meteor – Night Blooming Jasmine

X3SR – miss u

Akay – Iroh

Jack Wilbs – Water

Symbion Project – Nature Abhors a Vacuum

9AM Hour

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Momentum

Livision – Aesop

Catching Flies – Silver Linings

Rainbloom – Waxwing

Ideism – Float

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Nostalgia

Memorex Memories – Thanks for Listening

Sundrenched – Tomorrow

Mvnners – Crush

Mt Marcy – Stupid For Caring

Hotel Pools – Daze

Gold Falls – KMNK

Tomppabeats – One Two Step

Flamingosis – Breakfast Poutine

Evence – Emotions

XELARAIN – High Pizza Guy