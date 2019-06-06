Save The Wave Playlist (6.6.2019)

7am

Simple Minds – Alive And Kicking (12” Version)

Til Tuesday – Voices Carry (Select Mix Remix)

Red Flag – All roads lead to you (After Hours Mix)

Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Remix)

Art Of Noise – (Close To The Edit) [Edge Remix] .

Ministry – Work for love (Hot Tracks Mix)

Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr Dream

Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)

The English Beat – Can’t Get Used To Losing You

Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)

The Charlatans UK – The Only One I Know

Oingo Boingo – Stay

Morrissey – Everyday Is Like Sunday

Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)

Blancmange – Blind vision (Razormaid Version)

Pet Shop Boys – Heart

New Order – Love Vigilantes

8am

Belouis Some – Animal Magic

Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music

Happy Mondays – Kinky Afro

Duran Duran – Save a prayer (’90s remix)

Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side

Animotion – Obsession

S50 – Input (Hot Tracks Mix)

INXS – Need You Tonight (Jet Boot Jack Mixshow Mix)

Erasure – Oh L’amour

Depeche Mode – No Disco

ABC – Be Near Me

Culture Club – Miss Me Blind (Edge Remix)

Fun Boy Three – Our lips are sealed (DJTvon Remix)

Prince – Housequake (Razormaid – Radio edit)

Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Ultimix by Bradley D. Hinkle)

Talk Talk – It’s My Life

Bananarama – Cruel Summer

9am

Baltimora – Tarzan Boy

Murray Head – One Night In Bangkok

Thompson Twins – Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

The Sugarcubes – Hit

Heaven 17 & Richard X – Let Me Go

Dominatrix – The Dominatrix Sleeps Tonight

10,000 Maniacs – These Are Days

Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

B-Movie – Nowhere Girl

Haircut 100 – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)

The Cure – In Between Days

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon (I Never Promised You A Rose Garden; 12” Remix)

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)

The B-52’s – Roam

