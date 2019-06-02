Videotape, playlists and Cafe Chill

We know that it’s a challenge to wait by your radio every week to press the ‘record’ and ‘play’ buttons on your cassette recorder at the beginning of Cafe Chill. Plus, most modern cassette tapes are only 30 minutes per side, which makes for that awkward flipping of the tape at the 30-minute mark. We have a new solution for you:

Record Cafe Chill to videotape! Use the ‘aux-out’ jacks from your AM/FM boombox, and run a cable to the ‘aux-in’ jacks on your VCR. Plus, you can use your timer, and record up to 2 hours on SP speed, and 6 hours on EP speed.

When you listen back, plug the audio-out of the VCR directly into your Hi-Fi stereo (don’t worry about the video or tuning your TV to channel 3 or 4). With technology quickly evolving, we’re right there with you, and we feel this solution will work for you in the long term.

On this week’s episode, we’re featuring music from Cosmic Quest & Smokestacks with Virginia Palms, Bad Snacks, Yumi And The Weather and more. Check us out on your local public radio station, C89.5, or …



6AM Hour

IOM – You Promised to Come Back

Afterlyte – China Shop

TOR – Days Gone

Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure

Caleb Belkin – Waves

Justin Hartinger – Together (Dream Journal Remix)

Giraffage – Green Tea (feat. Angelica Bess)

Autograf – Slow Burn

2X2A – Vague

Flybear – Hollowed

Shallou – Begin (feat. Wales)

Tycho – Horizon

Home – Resonance

7AM Hour

Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

Kudasaibeats – Sapphire

Giraffage – All That Matters

Brock Berrigan – Curtain Call

Thrupence – Don’t You Mind

Beta Betamax – New Saturday

Shigeto – Children At Midnight

Frythm – Something New

Zola Blood – Meridian (Applescal Remix)

Audiobot – Remember

Shark Anthony – Moonflower

Ellio – Coffee

Washed Out – Hard To Say Goodbye (Lone Remix)

Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast)

8AM Hour

SwuM – Fuji.

Cosmic Quest & Smokestacks – Misuse (ft. Virginia Palms)

Native – Youth

Manatee Commune – What We’ve Got (feat. Flint Eastwood)

Alaskan Tapes – Memoirs (feat. Nori)

il:lo – Vega

Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Marley Carroll – After Ours

Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

Yumi And The Weather – Well Aware

Washed Out – Don’t Give Up

Ventla – daini denden

Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast) (RAC Mix)

Teen Daze – Perfect Day For a Swim

9AM Hour

Teen Daze – Spring

Cloudchord & HM Surf – 5 Nice Days in a Row

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Nite Tide

Ikotu – Clockwork

Ark Patrol – The Betrayal of Lyla

High Tides – Summer Reflections

Jack Wilbs – Water

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Parallel

Hotel Pools – Daze

Teen Daze – Endless Light

Drohves – A Clearing

Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset

100 Day Delay – Manual Breathing