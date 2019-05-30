Save The Wave Playlist (5.30.19)

7am
Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)
The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
OMD – So In Love (Special American Dance Mix)
When In Rome – The Promise Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Information Society – Walking Away (Edge Remix)
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Cameron Paul Mix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
The Human League – The Lebanon (12” Mix)
The Charlatans – Weirdo (Edge Remix)
Shamen – Make It Mine (Art of Mix)
Timelords – Doctorin’ The Tardis
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat
New Order – Everything’s Gone Green
Secession – Touch Part 3
The Cure – The Walk (Razormaid Mix)
Camouflage – Love Is A Shield
Fake? – Brick
8am
Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)
Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts (Select Mix Remix)
Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way (Part 1 & 2)
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink (Redrum)
Midge Ure – If I Was
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
The Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper (Bump & Grind Mix)
English Beat – I Confess (12” Version)
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)
Yazoo – Don’t Go (RE-Remix)
OMD – We Love You
Limahl – The NeverEnding Story
Xymox – Imagination
9am
Dead Or Alive In Too Deep (12” Remix)
Freeez – IOU (2016 Remix)
Culture Club – Miss Me Blind
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Back Spins by Strobe)
Donna Summer – I Feel Love (Razormaid Mix)
The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed (Select Mix Remix)
Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain
The Clash – Rock the Casbah
Siouxsie And The Banshees – The Killing Jar
Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World (Edge Remix)
Soft Cell – It’s A Mug’s Game
The B-52’s – Planet Claire
Morrissey – Suedehead
A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran
Squeez – Cool For Cats
Nu Shooz – I Can’t Wait
