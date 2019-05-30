Save The Wave Playlist (5.30.19)

7am

Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)

The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly

OMD – So In Love (Special American Dance Mix)

When In Rome – The Promise Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)

Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter

Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)

Information Society – Walking Away (Edge Remix)

C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Cameron Paul Mix)

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)

The Human League – The Lebanon (12” Mix)

The Charlatans – Weirdo (Edge Remix)

Shamen – Make It Mine (Art of Mix)

Timelords – Doctorin’ The Tardis

The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat

New Order – Everything’s Gone Green

Secession – Touch Part 3

The Cure – The Walk (Razormaid Mix)

Camouflage – Love Is A Shield

Fake? – Brick

8am

Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)

Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts (Select Mix Remix)

Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way (Part 1 & 2)

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink (Redrum)

Midge Ure – If I Was

Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia

The Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt

Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper (Bump & Grind Mix)

English Beat – I Confess (12” Version)

Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)

Yazoo – Don’t Go (RE-Remix)

OMD – We Love You

Limahl – The NeverEnding Story

Xymox – Imagination

9am

Dead Or Alive In Too Deep (12” Remix)

Freeez – IOU (2016 Remix)

Culture Club – Miss Me Blind

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Back Spins by Strobe)

Donna Summer – I Feel Love (Razormaid Mix)

The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed (Select Mix Remix)

Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain

The Clash – Rock the Casbah

Siouxsie And The Banshees – The Killing Jar

Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World (Edge Remix)

Soft Cell – It’s A Mug’s Game

The B-52’s – Planet Claire

Morrissey – Suedehead

A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran

Squeez – Cool For Cats

Nu Shooz – I Can’t Wait

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon