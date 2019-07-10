C895 Presents: C-Trends!

C895 is proud to welcome back a new and improved, C-Trends. Re-launched as a podcast series, C-Trends is a platform for our student-staff members to explore topics that they are excited about. This first round of content features everything from K-Pop and what’s new in Nerd Culture, to how to deal with stress and more. Check out the segments HERE and make sure to follow us on Soundcloud for more new episodes as they are produced. And make sure to tell us what you think of C-Trends on social media using #CTrends895.