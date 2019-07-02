Thanks For Making our PRIDE!

We want to give a huge shout out to all the INCREDIBLE listeners who came up to our booth at #SeattlePride! We are so excited to have met and (temporarily) tattooed so many of you at Seattle Pride! We absolutely LOVE getting out into the community and hanging out with our community! ‍ If you came by the booth and want to share your pics, tag us on social media @C895radio! We can’t wait to do it again next year and don’t forget about our Sunset Cruise…!

Check out some more shots from our time at PrideFest 2019!