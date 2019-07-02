FeaturedParties

Thanks For Making our PRIDE!

Harmony Soleil
July 2, 2019
We want to give a huge shout out to all the INCREDIBLE listeners who came up to our booth at #SeattlePride! We are so excited to have met and (temporarily) tattooed so many of you at Seattle Pride! We absolutely LOVE getting out into the community and hanging out with our community! ‍ If you came by the booth and want to share your pics, tag us on social media @C895radio! We can’t wait to do it again next year and don’t forget about our Sunset Cruise…!

Check out some more shots from our time at PrideFest 2019!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

