Save The Wave Playlist (8.22.2019)

Drew Bailey
August 22, 2019
2 min read

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von on C89.5. Playlist for Thursday August 22nd, 2019.

7am

Book Of Love – Modigliani (Lost In Your Eyes)
OMD – Pandora’s Box
Limahl – Never Ending Story
Westworld – Sonic Boom Boy
Yazoo – Situation ‘88
Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour
Cetu Javu – Situations
Depeche Mode – Flexible
Erasure – Oh L’Amour
Boxcar – Freemason
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)
Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes
Thompson Twins – Lies
Kraftwerk – Tour De France
Book of Love – Witchcraft
New Order – Blue Monday

8am

Love and Money – Candybar Express
Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love
??? – ???
Les Rita Mitsouko – Andy
Book Of Love – I Touch Roses
Herbie Hancock – Rockit
Deee-Lite – What Is Love?
Big Audio Dynamite – The Globe
Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime
Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (No Estan Aqui)
Gino Latino – Welcome
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (The Cameron Paul Remix)
The Human League – Love Action (I Believe In Love)
Ultravox – White China (Special Mix)
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
New Order – The Perfect Kiss
Erasure – Chains of Love

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

