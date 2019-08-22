Save The Wave Playlist (8.22.2019)

7am

Book Of Love – Modigliani (Lost In Your Eyes)

OMD – Pandora’s Box

Limahl – Never Ending Story

Westworld – Sonic Boom Boy

Yazoo – Situation ‘88

Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour

Cetu Javu – Situations

Depeche Mode – Flexible

Erasure – Oh L’Amour

Boxcar – Freemason

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)

Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes

Thompson Twins – Lies

Kraftwerk – Tour De France

Book of Love – Witchcraft

New Order – Blue Monday

8am

Love and Money – Candybar Express

Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love

??? – ???

Les Rita Mitsouko – Andy

Book Of Love – I Touch Roses

Herbie Hancock – Rockit

Deee-Lite – What Is Love?

Big Audio Dynamite – The Globe

Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime

Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (No Estan Aqui)

Gino Latino – Welcome

C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (The Cameron Paul Remix)

The Human League – Love Action (I Believe In Love)

Ultravox – White China (Special Mix)

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

New Order – The Perfect Kiss

Erasure – Chains of Love

