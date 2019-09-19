Save The Wave Playlist (09.19.19)

7am
Aha – Take On Me
Robert Seidler – Christian Boy (Remix)
Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling
Book Of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good (Flutter Mix)
The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (New Voice Mix 1986)
Berlin – The Metro
Maurice And The Cliches – Soft Core
Generation X – Dancing With Myself
Stray Cats – Sexy And 17 (She’s)
Gary Numan – Cars
New Order – The Perfect Kiss
Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila
Depeche Mode – It’s Called A Heart
Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)
Missing Persons – Walking In L.A.
Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)
The Car – Let’s Go
The Bangles – Hazy Shade of Winter
8AM
Erasure – Blue Savannah
The Cars – You Might Think (The Edge Remix)
Devo – Here To Go
Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight
A Flock of Seagulls – The More You Live, the More You Love
INXS – The One Thing
Talking Heads – Wild WIld Life (Edge Remix)
Duran Duran – Rio
Blancmange – That’s Love That It Is
The Escape Club – Wild, Wild West
Boy’s Don’t Cry – I Wanna Be A Cowboy (Edge Remix)
Cult – She Sells Sanctuary (Howling Mix)
Soft Cell – Where Did Our Love Go
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (Edge Remix)
The Cars – Shake It Up
Modern English – I Melt With You (Rock The Radio Remix)
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon
Add comment