Save The Wave Playlist (09.19.19)

7am

Aha – Take On Me

Robert Seidler – Christian Boy (Remix)

Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling

Book Of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good (Flutter Mix)

The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (New Voice Mix 1986)

Berlin – The Metro

Maurice And The Cliches – Soft Core

Generation X – Dancing With Myself

Stray Cats – Sexy And 17 (She’s)

Gary Numan – Cars

New Order – The Perfect Kiss

Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila

Depeche Mode – It’s Called A Heart

Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)

Missing Persons – Walking In L.A.

Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)

The Car – Let’s Go

The Bangles – Hazy Shade of Winter

8AM

Erasure – Blue Savannah

The Cars – You Might Think (The Edge Remix)

Devo – Here To Go

Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight

A Flock of Seagulls – The More You Live, the More You Love

INXS – The One Thing

Talking Heads – Wild WIld Life (Edge Remix)

Duran Duran – Rio

Blancmange – That’s Love That It Is

The Escape Club – Wild, Wild West

Boy’s Don’t Cry – I Wanna Be A Cowboy (Edge Remix)

Cult – She Sells Sanctuary (Howling Mix)

Soft Cell – Where Did Our Love Go

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (Edge Remix)

The Cars – Shake It Up

Modern English – I Melt With You (Rock The Radio Remix)

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon