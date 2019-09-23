PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Cafe Chill & ICYMI

Richard J Dalton from Cafe Chill and DAF
September 23, 2019
2 min read

We hope you had a chance to join us this past Sunday on Cafe Chill. We’re on from 6am to 10am every Sunday morning. The latest episode included tracks from M-Cubed, Edamame, Fruit, ll nøthing ll and more.

Click here to listen to the show on demand

6AM Hour

SwuM – This Again.. (feat. Quickly, Quickly)
Slow Magic – Sorry Safari
Beemo – drowning
Vallis Alps – Young (Dream Journal Remix)
Teen Daze – Paradiso
Uinta – Maples
Edapollo – Outcast
Home – Come Back Down
URBVN – Coming Home (Rebuild)
Soulless – Breathe Slow
Gold Panda – Your Good Times Are Just Beginning
Chrome Sparks – All There Is (feat. Steffaloo)
Pines – I’ve Been Waiting
Dwai – I’ve Got You
Frameworks – Titles

7AM Hour

Uinta – Taw
Handycat – White Lodge
Bad Snacks – À Bientôt (ft. Lynette Williams)
Bibio – Look at Orion!
Kasseo – Déjà Vu
Frameworks – Kings
Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)
Home – Half Moon
Gramofaune – Trails
Freud – Cuban Episode
Altitude. – The Camp
Eyukaliptus – Summit
Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)

8AM Hour

Birocratic – Boys’ Bop
Idealism – All We Ever Do
Emancipator – Pancakes
SKYGAZE – Starlight (feat. Virgulta)
M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
Tydes – Atlas
Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Edamame – Lungs Full
Invention – Landrace
Fruit – Prism
Swimming TV – Shaman
Hello Meteor – Night Blooming Jasmine
ll nøthing ll – 苦悩

9AM Hour

M.O.T.O – Shelly Johnson
Hotwax – Isopod
Pacific Coliseum – Home
Fort Romeau – Folle
Yu-Utsu – Slow
M.O.T.O – Denoument
Tobias – Shiver
Secede – Leraine
Laflamme – Seeds
Laflamme – Anti Gravity
Marley Carroll – Migration
Thrupence – In Silence
Blap Deli – Oh, Calvin
Hior Chronik – Still Foggy (Cosmonaut Grechko Remix)

Richard J Dalton from Cafe Chill and DAF

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill. I like to make friends with crows.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu