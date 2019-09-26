Save The Wave Playlist (09.26.19)

7am

When In Rome – The Promise

Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (LP Version)

Information Society – Running

ABC – Look Of Love (Part 1)

Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her

OMD – Panadora’s Box

Peter Schilling – The Different Story

Cetu Javu – Can’t You See

Ebn Ozn – Aeiou Somethings Y

Trance Dance – DO The Dance

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round

The Twins – Time Will Tell

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Beatmasters Mix)

Abba – The Visitors

Alphaville – Red Rose (The 12″Remix)

Stop – Wake Up

Michael Bow – Love and Devotion

Erasure – Knocking Your Door

8am

Dead or Alive – Big Daddy Of The Rhythm

Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To

Yazoo – Didn’t It Bring Your Love Down?

Gene Love Jezebel – Desire

Kraftwerk – Numbers

Depeche Mode – Get The Balance Right

Ken Laszlo – Love Spy

Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper

Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way

Boney M – Young, Free, And Single

Cyndi Lauper – I Drove All Night

The B-52’s – Summer of Love

Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave

X Visitors – The Planet Doesn’t Mind

Blancmange – I Can See It

OMD – Tesla Girls

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Soft Cell – Tainted Love (Remix)

