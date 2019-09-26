PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (09.26.19)

Drew Bailey
September 26, 2019
7am

When In Rome – The Promise
Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (LP Version)
Information Society – Running
ABC – Look Of Love (Part 1)
Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her
OMD – Panadora’s Box
Peter Schilling – The Different Story
Cetu Javu – Can’t You See
Ebn Ozn – Aeiou Somethings Y
Trance Dance – DO The Dance
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round
The Twins – Time Will Tell
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Beatmasters Mix)
Abba – The Visitors
Alphaville – Red Rose (The 12″Remix)
Stop – Wake Up
Michael Bow – Love and Devotion
Erasure – Knocking Your Door

8am

Dead or Alive – Big Daddy Of The Rhythm
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To
Yazoo – Didn’t It Bring Your Love Down?
Gene Love Jezebel – Desire
Kraftwerk – Numbers
Depeche Mode – Get The Balance Right
Ken Laszlo – Love Spy
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper
Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way
Boney M – Young, Free, And Single
Cyndi Lauper – I Drove All Night
The B-52’s – Summer of Love
Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave
X Visitors – The Planet Doesn’t Mind
Blancmange – I Can See It
OMD – Tesla Girls
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
Soft Cell – Tainted Love (Remix)

