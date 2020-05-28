PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (05.28.20)

Drew Bailey
May 28, 2020
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday May 28th, 2020.

7am

U2 – Mysterious Ways (Edge Remix)
Double – Captain of Her Heart (Hot Tracks)
Depeche Mode – Love, in itself
Tom Tom Club – Genius of Love (Pop Mix)
Kraftwerk – Musique Non Stop
Art of Noise – Beatbox (Razormaid Version)
P.Machinery – Propaganda
Nu Shooz – I Can’t Wait
Shona Laing – (Glad I’m) Not A Kennedy
Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
ABC – Look of Love
Duran Duran – All She Want Is (US Master Mix)
Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind (Edge Remix)
Gary Numan – Cars Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
OMD – Pandora’s Box

8am

The Other Two – Tasty Fish
Trans-X – Living On Video (Dub Mix)
New Order – Blue Monday (12” Version)
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink (Berlin Mix)
Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little Treasure (Razormaid Mix)
Chris & Cosey – Exotika (12” Mix)
Kraftwerk – Tour De France
Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89
Re-Flex – Politics of Dancing
OMD – We Love You
The B-52’s – Summer of love (Select Mix Remix)
Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)
Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock
Falco – Vienna Calling (Remix)
The Human League – Mirror Man
The Church – The Unguarded Moment
New Order – Love Vigilantes (2015 Remastered Version)

Trent Von’s Feature in The Seattle Times

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com

