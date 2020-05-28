Save The Wave Playlist (05.28.20)

7am

U2 – Mysterious Ways (Edge Remix)

Double – Captain of Her Heart (Hot Tracks)

Depeche Mode – Love, in itself

Tom Tom Club – Genius of Love (Pop Mix)

Kraftwerk – Musique Non Stop

Art of Noise – Beatbox (Razormaid Version)

P.Machinery – Propaganda

Nu Shooz – I Can’t Wait

Shona Laing – (Glad I’m) Not A Kennedy

Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter

ABC – Look of Love

Duran Duran – All She Want Is (US Master Mix)

Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed

Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind (Edge Remix)

Gary Numan – Cars Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)

OMD – Pandora’s Box

8am

The Other Two – Tasty Fish

Trans-X – Living On Video (Dub Mix)

New Order – Blue Monday (12” Version)

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink (Berlin Mix)

Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little Treasure (Razormaid Mix)

Chris & Cosey – Exotika (12” Mix)

Kraftwerk – Tour De France

Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89

Re-Flex – Politics of Dancing

OMD – We Love You

The B-52’s – Summer of love (Select Mix Remix)

Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)

Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock

Falco – Vienna Calling (Remix)

The Human League – Mirror Man

The Church – The Unguarded Moment

New Order – Love Vigilantes (2015 Remastered Version)

