ICYM Café Chill: History of Colour, BODYBITE, Tom Day & Ian Urbina and more

Some days you need Cafe Chill more than others. This week’s show includes tracks from History of Colour, BODYBITE, Tom Day & Ian Urbina and more.

Playlist from 31 May 2020

6AM Playlist

Frythm – Luv U (feat. Mvnners)

Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)

Rare – home

Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)

Dream Koala – Saturn Boy

Kody Kurth – absent

Dasta – kiss

Catching Flies – Quiet Nights

Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] X3SR – All That U Have

Giraffage – SLO

Shallou – Begin (feat. Wales)

Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast) (RAC Mix)

Washed Out – Million Miles Away

Tycho – Elegy

7AM Playlist

Resotone – Never the Same

Oatmello – Hot Boxed

Lone – Boketto

Four Tet – She Just Likes to Fight

Races – Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix)

Richard Alfaro – Inside

Telefon Tel Aviv – Fahrenheit Fair Enough

IG88 – Waving Goodbye

Mountain Range – A Silence Of Three Parts

A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Letherette – Sun Up

Ethan Wilson – Peripheral Drift

8AM Playlist

Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

wowflower – Cool Group

History of Colour, Barrio Lindo & El Búho – Apu Punchau

Hu – Hypnagogic

BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

DWDY – Feel Free

edapollo – By the River

NoGht – Eternal Solitude#1 Sleeping Woman

Secede – Leraine

Tom Day & Ian Urbina – Hunting Hunters

Yppah – Light Cycle

Frameworks – Expansion

9AM Playlist

Persian Empire – CCC (Vienna Remix)

P.SUS – Becoming

TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations

Boards of Canada – Aquarius

Lone – Sleepwalkers

Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good

Xky – Shapes

TheNoiseMachine – Don’t Worry So Much

Firephly – Passage To The Sky

Griffin Paisley – The Clear Creek

argievoid – Bicolor (Lo-Fi Tango)

Birocratic – Open Late

Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus