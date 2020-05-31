PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

ICYM Café Chill: History of Colour, BODYBITE, Tom Day & Ian Urbina and more

Richard J Dalton from Cafe Chill and DAF
May 31, 2020
2 min read

Some days you need Cafe Chill more than others. This week’s show includes tracks from History of Colour, BODYBITE, Tom Day & Ian Urbina and more.

> > Listen again here! < <

Playlist from 31 May 2020

6AM Playlist

Frythm – Luv U (feat. Mvnners)
Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)
Rare – home
Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)
Dream Koala – Saturn Boy
Kody Kurth – absent
Dasta – kiss
Catching Flies – Quiet Nights
Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] X3SR – All That U Have
Giraffage – SLO
Shallou – Begin (feat. Wales)
Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast) (RAC Mix)
Washed Out – Million Miles Away
Tycho – Elegy

7AM Playlist

Resotone – Never the Same
Oatmello – Hot Boxed
Lone – Boketto
Four Tet – She Just Likes to Fight
Races – Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix)
Richard Alfaro – Inside
Telefon Tel Aviv – Fahrenheit Fair Enough
IG88 – Waving Goodbye
Mountain Range – A Silence Of Three Parts
A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Letherette – Sun Up
Ethan Wilson – Peripheral Drift

8AM Playlist

Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
wowflower – Cool Group
History of Colour, Barrio Lindo & El Búho – Apu Punchau
Hu – Hypnagogic
BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
DWDY – Feel Free
edapollo – By the River
NoGht – Eternal Solitude#1 Sleeping Woman
Secede – Leraine
Tom Day & Ian Urbina – Hunting Hunters
Yppah – Light Cycle
Frameworks – Expansion

9AM Playlist

Persian Empire – CCC (Vienna Remix)
P.SUS – Becoming
TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
Boards of Canada – Aquarius
Lone – Sleepwalkers
Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
Xky – Shapes
TheNoiseMachine – Don’t Worry So Much
Firephly – Passage To The Sky
Griffin Paisley – The Clear Creek
argievoid – Bicolor (Lo-Fi Tango)
Birocratic – Open Late
Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus

Richard J Dalton from Cafe Chill and DAF

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill. I like to make friends with crows.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu