Save The Wave Playlist (06.04.20)

7am
David Bowie – Fame 90 (House Mix)
Kissing The Pink – Certain Things Are Likely
Pet Shop Boys – It’s Alright
Erasure – Drama! (Act 2)
Cube – Love’s Taboo (12” Version)
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
Yazoo – State Farm (Madhouse Mix)
M&H Band – Popcorn
Boxcar – Freemason
Duran Duran – Hungry Like A Wolf
Bananarama – Venus
Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom
Fake? – Brick
INXS – Original Sin
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
8am
Erasure – La La La
Pet Shop Boys – Left To My Own Devices
Les Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Go West – We Close Our Eyes (Total Overhang Club Mix)
OMD – We Love You
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To
Trans-X – Living In Video
Thompson Twins – Lies
Gary Numan – Cars
Depeche Mode – Please Little Treasure
The Belle Stars – World Domination
Deborah Sasson & MCL – Danger In Her Eyes (Carmen)
ABC – When Smokey Sings
New Order – Regret (Fire Island Mix)
Marc Almond – The Desperate Hours
Erasure – Chains of Love
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
