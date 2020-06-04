Save The Wave Playlist (06.04.20)

Playlist for Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday June 4th, 2020

7am

David Bowie – Fame 90 (House Mix)

Kissing The Pink – Certain Things Are Likely

Pet Shop Boys – It’s Alright

Erasure – Drama! (Act 2)

Cube – Love’s Taboo (12” Version)

Depeche Mode – Strangelove

Yazoo – State Farm (Madhouse Mix)

M&H Band – Popcorn

Boxcar – Freemason

Duran Duran – Hungry Like A Wolf

Bananarama – Venus

Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts

Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom

Fake? – Brick

INXS – Original Sin

Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy

8am

Erasure – La La La

Pet Shop Boys – Left To My Own Devices

Les Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila

Go West – We Close Our Eyes (Total Overhang Club Mix)

OMD – We Love You

Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To

Trans-X – Living In Video

Thompson Twins – Lies

Gary Numan – Cars

Depeche Mode – Please Little Treasure

The Belle Stars – World Domination

Deborah Sasson & MCL – Danger In Her Eyes (Carmen)

ABC – When Smokey Sings

New Order – Regret (Fire Island Mix)

Marc Almond – The Desperate Hours

Erasure – Chains of Love

The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com