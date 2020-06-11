PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (06.11.20)

Drew Bailey
June 11, 2020
2 min read
Depeche Mode

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday June 11th, 2020.

7am

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
C.C.C.P. – American-Soviets
R.E.M. – Orange Crush
Peter Schilling – The Different Story
JWB – Never Again (Again And Again Mix)
Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed
The Twins – Time Will Tell
New Order – BLT
Depeche Mode – Route 66/Behind The Wheel (Megamix)
Yello – Vicious Games
OMD – We Love You (12″ Version)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12″ Mix)
B-52’s – Love Shack
B-52’s Roam
Pet Shop Boys – Go West

8am

Depeche Mode – It’s Called a Heart
Mike Maureen – Love Spy
Alphaville – Red Rose
Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12” Version)
Thompson Twins – Lies
Yazoo – Don’t Go
The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela
The Psychedelic Furs – President Gas
Time Zone – World Destruction
Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes
Underworld – Underneath The Radar
A Flock of Seagulls
Sisters of Mercy – This Corrosion
David Bowie – Afraid of Americans
Erasure – A Little Respect

