Save The Wave Playlist (06.18.20)

7am
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)
Book Of Love – Modigliani (Lost In Your Eyes; I Dream Of Jeanne Mix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover
Taffy – I Love My Radio
Erasure – Oh L’amour
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To
OMD – We Love You (12” Version)
Cee Farrow – Should I Love?
Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement
Stephen Duffy – Hold It (Remixed)
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
Duran Duran – Masquerade
Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain
The Psychedelic – Here Come Cowboys
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Wham! – Freedom
Erasure – A Little Respect
8am
Howard Jones – What Is Love (Razormaid Mix)
Tears For Fears – Shout (Resurrection Remix)
Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance
Art Of Noise – Close (To The Edit)
Level 42 – Something About You
The Blow Monkeys – Digging Your Scene
Scritti Politti – Woodbeez (Pray Like Aretha Franklin)
Vitamin Z – Burning Flame (Extended Mix)
OMD – Le Femme Accident (Remix)
The Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)
The Cure – What Can’t I Be You
Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream
New Order – Touched By The Hand Of God (Razormaid Mix)
Enya – Orinoco Flow
David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)
Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes De A’more
Culture Club – Miss Me Blind / It’s A Miracle
