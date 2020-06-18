Save The Wave Playlist (06.18.20)

7am

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)

Book Of Love – Modigliani (Lost In Your Eyes; I Dream Of Jeanne Mix)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover

Taffy – I Love My Radio

Erasure – Oh L’amour

Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To

OMD – We Love You (12” Version)

Cee Farrow – Should I Love?

Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement

Stephen Duffy – Hold It (Remixed)

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

Duran Duran – Masquerade

Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain

The Psychedelic – Here Come Cowboys

Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila

Wham! – Freedom

Erasure – A Little Respect

8am

Howard Jones – What Is Love (Razormaid Mix)

Tears For Fears – Shout (Resurrection Remix)

Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance

Art Of Noise – Close (To The Edit)

Level 42 – Something About You

The Blow Monkeys – Digging Your Scene

Scritti Politti – Woodbeez (Pray Like Aretha Franklin)

Vitamin Z – Burning Flame (Extended Mix)

OMD – Le Femme Accident (Remix)

The Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)

The Cure – What Can’t I Be You

Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream

New Order – Touched By The Hand Of God (Razormaid Mix)

Enya – Orinoco Flow

David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)

Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes De A’more

Culture Club – Miss Me Blind / It’s A Miracle

