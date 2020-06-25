PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (06.25.20)

Drew Bailey
June 25, 2020
2 min read
The Pet Shop Boys

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday June 25th, 2020.

7am

Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes
Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran
Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me
Boys Don’t Cry – I Wanna Be A Cowboy
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Toto Coelo – I Eat Cannibals
Book Of Love – Book Of Love
OMD – Enola Gay
Blondie – Call Me
Alphaville – Dance With Me
The Communards – Never Can Say Goodbye (Shep Pettibone Remix)
Soft Cell – Say Hello Wave Goodbye
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
New Order – Round And Round
Severed Heads – Greater Reward
MC Miker G & Deejay Sven – Holiday Rap

8am

David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)
Herbie Hancock – Rockit (Select Mix)
New Order – Touched By The Hand of God (Razormaid Mix)
MCL – New York New York
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls Part 2 (Select Remix)
OMD – If You Leave (Hot Tracks)
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
Human League – The Lebanon (12” Mix)
Moskwa TV – Generator ⅞ (Energetic Mix)
Talk Talk – It’s My Life
Duran Duran – Hungry Like A Wolf (Night Version)
The B-52’s – Love Shack / Roam
Pete Shelley – Homosapien (Dance Mix)
A Flock Of Seagulls – The More You Live, The More You Know
Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)
Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt

