Save The Wave Playlist (06.25.20)

7am

Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes

Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran

Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me

Boys Don’t Cry – I Wanna Be A Cowboy

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Toto Coelo – I Eat Cannibals

Book Of Love – Book Of Love

OMD – Enola Gay

Blondie – Call Me

Alphaville – Dance With Me

The Communards – Never Can Say Goodbye (Shep Pettibone Remix)

Soft Cell – Say Hello Wave Goodbye

Secession – Touch (Part 3)

New Order – Round And Round

Severed Heads – Greater Reward

MC Miker G & Deejay Sven – Holiday Rap

8am

David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)

Herbie Hancock – Rockit (Select Mix)

New Order – Touched By The Hand of God (Razormaid Mix)

MCL – New York New York

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls Part 2 (Select Remix)

OMD – If You Leave (Hot Tracks)

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

Human League – The Lebanon (12” Mix)

Moskwa TV – Generator ⅞ (Energetic Mix)

Talk Talk – It’s My Life

Duran Duran – Hungry Like A Wolf (Night Version)

The B-52’s – Love Shack / Roam

Pete Shelley – Homosapien (Dance Mix)

A Flock Of Seagulls – The More You Live, The More You Know

Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)

Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com