Save The Wave Playlist (07.16.20)

Drew Bailey
July 16, 2020
Reel To Reel Player

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday July 16th, 2020.

7am

Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang
The Kinks – Come Dancing
Altered Images – Happy Birthday
Modern English – I Melt With You
Devo – Whip It
Martini Ranch – How Can A Laboring Man Find Time For Self Culture
The Romantics – What I Like About You
Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) [Culture Shock Remix]                                         .
OMD – Electricity (Edge Remix)
The Police – Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing
The Other Ones – Holiday
A-Ha – Take On Me
The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (Dance Remix)
New Order – True Faith

8am

Big Audio Dynamite – Rush
The Charlatans UK – Weirdo (Edge Remix)
Cube – Love’s Taboo
Ken Laszlo – Tonight
Bananarama – I Heard A Rumour
Erasure – Stop!
ABC – Vanity Kills
Duran Duran – Is There Something I Should Know
Ēbn-Ōzn – AEIOU Sometimes Y
Pet Shop Boys – Heart
Hithouse – Move Your Feet To The Rhythm Of The Beat (Party Mix)
Nina Hagen – Universal Radio
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
The Nails – Let It All Hang Out
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat
New Order – Everything’s Gone Green
Divine – I’m So Beautiful
Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like Record)
The Go-Go’s – Vacation

