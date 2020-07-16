Save The Wave Playlist (07.16.20)

7am

Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)

The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang

The Kinks – Come Dancing

Altered Images – Happy Birthday

Modern English – I Melt With You

Devo – Whip It

Martini Ranch – How Can A Laboring Man Find Time For Self Culture

The Romantics – What I Like About You

Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) [Culture Shock Remix] .

OMD – Electricity (Edge Remix)

The Police – Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing

The Other Ones – Holiday

A-Ha – Take On Me

The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (Dance Remix)

New Order – True Faith

8am

Big Audio Dynamite – Rush

The Charlatans UK – Weirdo (Edge Remix)

Cube – Love’s Taboo

Ken Laszlo – Tonight

Bananarama – I Heard A Rumour

Erasure – Stop!

ABC – Vanity Kills

Duran Duran – Is There Something I Should Know

Ēbn-Ōzn – AEIOU Sometimes Y

Pet Shop Boys – Heart

Hithouse – Move Your Feet To The Rhythm Of The Beat (Party Mix)

Nina Hagen – Universal Radio

Depeche Mode – Strangelove

The Nails – Let It All Hang Out

The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat

New Order – Everything’s Gone Green

Divine – I’m So Beautiful

Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like Record)

The Go-Go’s – Vacation

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com