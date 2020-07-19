PlaylistsSpecialty ShowsUncategorized

ICYM Café Chill: Pijama, edapollo, Marley Carroll, Philip Budny and more

Richard J Dalton from Cafe Chill and DAF
July 19, 2020
2 min read
Thank you so much to the Cafe Chill family for your support during the C89.5 Membership Drive. We weren’t sure how it would go, since so much has changed recently, but we were pleasantly surprised by the results. It was a lot of fun reaching each hour’s goal.

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Pijama, edapollo, Marley Carroll, Philip Budny and more.

 

Playlist from 19 July 2020

6AM Playlist

playlist missing in action… hmmmm
Edit: See the post by Darius below! (Thanks Darius!)

7AM Playlist

Laflamme – Crystal Sky
Invention – Landrace
Livision – Mechanical Garden
Uinta – Taw
Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
PVLMS – Phases
Resotone – Never the Same
Pacifix – Your Eyes
Frameworks – Kings
Saib – Spring Waltz
Monster Rally – Orchids
Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
Flamingosis – Cup of Ramen (feat. Go Yama)
Soft Glas – Latency (feat. Stalking Gia)
Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Florida Skyline – My Childhood Tapes

8AM Playlist

Tobias – Shiver
Cydny – On Control
Florida Skyline – Thermoneurosis
Pijama – Garage
Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)
Blackboxx – Midnight Dance
edapollo – By the River
Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
Bad Snacks – Homecoming
A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Philip Budny – Belfast
BläpDëli – Oh, Calvin (YSOB)
Thrupence – In Silence
Gold Panda – Pink and Green

9AM Playlist

Starkey – Clay
Chemtrails – Pastel Eyes
Melted Sketches – Footsteps in D Major
Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Boards of Canada – Aquarius
IVVY – Make Me Fall In Love
Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
Blackboxx – Island
Marley Carroll – Water Temple
Flight Facilities – Clair De Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg)
CloZee – Amazonia
Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Space Ghost – Lavender Oil
Shigeto – Detroit Part II

3 comments

  • What if I told you, I’ve Got the answer?

    Late June – Hurt
    Karma Rhythm And Steezy Prime – Feel you
    Oscar Oscar – Himeji
    Emancipator – Baralku
    King Henry And Rieh – Moments
    MTNS – Waves
    lushloss. – Old Oak
    A Sol Mechanic – Flight (Electronic Daydream #6)
    Headphone Activist – Silent Flo
    Oh Wonder – The Rain (Sage Remix)
    Wanderflux – Aubade
    Sun Glitters – Outside
    Catching Flies – Quiet Nights
    Chrome Sparks – This Revenge Is Calm
    Medasin – Daydream (feat. Joba)
    ODESZA – Memories That You Call (Petit Biscuit Remix)
    Michegas – Home

    Reply

