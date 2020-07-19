ICYM Café Chill: Pijama, edapollo, Marley Carroll, Philip Budny and more

Thank you so much to the Cafe Chill family for your support during the C89.5 Membership Drive. We weren’t sure how it would go, since so much has changed recently, but we were pleasantly surprised by the results. It was a lot of fun reaching each hour’s goal.
ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Pijama, edapollo, Marley Carroll, Philip Budny and more.
> > Listen again here! < <
Playlist from 19 July 2020
6AM Playlist
7AM Playlist
Laflamme – Crystal Sky
Invention – Landrace
Livision – Mechanical Garden
Uinta – Taw
Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
PVLMS – Phases
Resotone – Never the Same
Pacifix – Your Eyes
Frameworks – Kings
Saib – Spring Waltz
Monster Rally – Orchids
Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
Flamingosis – Cup of Ramen (feat. Go Yama)
Soft Glas – Latency (feat. Stalking Gia)
Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Florida Skyline – My Childhood Tapes
8AM Playlist
Tobias – Shiver
Cydny – On Control
Florida Skyline – Thermoneurosis
Pijama – Garage
Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)
Blackboxx – Midnight Dance
edapollo – By the River
Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
Bad Snacks – Homecoming
A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Philip Budny – Belfast
BläpDëli – Oh, Calvin (YSOB)
Thrupence – In Silence
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
9AM Playlist
Starkey – Clay
Chemtrails – Pastel Eyes
Melted Sketches – Footsteps in D Major
Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Boards of Canada – Aquarius
IVVY – Make Me Fall In Love
Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
Blackboxx – Island
Marley Carroll – Water Temple
Flight Facilities – Clair De Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg)
CloZee – Amazonia
Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Space Ghost – Lavender Oil
Shigeto – Detroit Part II
What if I told you, I’ve Got the answer?
Late June – Hurt
Karma Rhythm And Steezy Prime – Feel you
Oscar Oscar – Himeji
Emancipator – Baralku
King Henry And Rieh – Moments
MTNS – Waves
lushloss. – Old Oak
A Sol Mechanic – Flight (Electronic Daydream #6)
Headphone Activist – Silent Flo
Oh Wonder – The Rain (Sage Remix)
Wanderflux – Aubade
Sun Glitters – Outside
Catching Flies – Quiet Nights
Chrome Sparks – This Revenge Is Calm
Medasin – Daydream (feat. Joba)
ODESZA – Memories That You Call (Petit Biscuit Remix)
Michegas – Home
Oh that’s wonderful!! Thank you!!! 🙂
You guys are welcome!