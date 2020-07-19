ICYM Café Chill: Pijama, edapollo, Marley Carroll, Philip Budny and more

Thank you so much to the Cafe Chill family for your support during the C89.5 Membership Drive. We weren’t sure how it would go, since so much has changed recently, but we were pleasantly surprised by the results. It was a lot of fun reaching each hour’s goal.

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Pijama, edapollo, Marley Carroll, Philip Budny and more.

Playlist from 19 July 2020

6AM Playlist

playlist missing in action… hmmmm

Edit: See the post by Darius below! (Thanks Darius!)

7AM Playlist

Laflamme – Crystal Sky

Invention – Landrace

Livision – Mechanical Garden

Uinta – Taw

Sundrenched – Hotel Orange

PVLMS – Phases

Resotone – Never the Same

Pacifix – Your Eyes

Frameworks – Kings

Saib – Spring Waltz

Monster Rally – Orchids

Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny

Flamingosis – Cup of Ramen (feat. Go Yama)

Soft Glas – Latency (feat. Stalking Gia)

Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom

Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Florida Skyline – My Childhood Tapes

8AM Playlist

Tobias – Shiver

Cydny – On Control

Florida Skyline – Thermoneurosis

Pijama – Garage

Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)

Blackboxx – Midnight Dance

edapollo – By the River

Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern

Bad Snacks – Homecoming

A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Philip Budny – Belfast

BläpDëli – Oh, Calvin (YSOB)

Thrupence – In Silence

Gold Panda – Pink and Green

9AM Playlist

Starkey – Clay

Chemtrails – Pastel Eyes

Melted Sketches – Footsteps in D Major

Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Boards of Canada – Aquarius

IVVY – Make Me Fall In Love

Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)

Blackboxx – Island

Marley Carroll – Water Temple

Flight Facilities – Clair De Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg)

CloZee – Amazonia

Tomas Novoa – Tundra

Space Ghost – Lavender Oil

Shigeto – Detroit Part II