PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (07.23.20)

Drew Bailey
July 23, 2020
2 min read
man surfing on ocean

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Save The Wave Playlist for Thursday July 23rd, 2020.

7am

Big Audio Dynamite – Bottom Line (Part 1 & 2)
Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime (Culture Shock Remix)
Secession – Magician
Blancmange – Blind Vision (Razormaid Version)
Duran Duran – White Lines (Direct Hit Remix)
Duran Duran – Burning To The Ground
Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)
Shona Laing – (Glad I’m) Not A Kennedy
Missing Persons – Destination Unknown (Edge Remix)
Severed Heads – Greater Reward
New Order – Round and Round (Edge Remix)
Red Flag – Give Me Your Hand (Razormaid Remix)
Jesus & Mary Chain – Happy When It Rains
The Mighty Lemon Drops – Inside Out
Xymox – Imagination

8am

INXS – Don’t Change
Blondie – Dreaming (Edge Remix)
Billy Idol – Rebel Yell (Rock Shock Remix)
The B-52’s – Private Idaho (Edge Remix)
Kim Wilde – Kids In America
Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) [Culture Shock Remix]                      .
The Cure – Just Like Heaven (12” Single)
The Kinks – Come Dancing (Select Mix Remix)
Altered Images – Happy Birthday
Modern English – Turn To The Sky (Razormaid Mix)
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (DJ Beats Mix)
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World
Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)
Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go (Remix)
Nu Shooz – Point Of No return

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu