Save The Wave Playlist (07.23.20)

7am
Big Audio Dynamite – Bottom Line (Part 1 & 2)
Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime (Culture Shock Remix)
Secession – Magician
Blancmange – Blind Vision (Razormaid Version)
Duran Duran – White Lines (Direct Hit Remix)
Duran Duran – Burning To The Ground
Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)
Shona Laing – (Glad I’m) Not A Kennedy
Missing Persons – Destination Unknown (Edge Remix)
Severed Heads – Greater Reward
New Order – Round and Round (Edge Remix)
Red Flag – Give Me Your Hand (Razormaid Remix)
Jesus & Mary Chain – Happy When It Rains
The Mighty Lemon Drops – Inside Out
Xymox – Imagination
8am
INXS – Don’t Change
Blondie – Dreaming (Edge Remix)
Billy Idol – Rebel Yell (Rock Shock Remix)
The B-52’s – Private Idaho (Edge Remix)
Kim Wilde – Kids In America
Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) [Culture Shock Remix] .
The Cure – Just Like Heaven (12” Single)
The Kinks – Come Dancing (Select Mix Remix)
Altered Images – Happy Birthday
Modern English – Turn To The Sky (Razormaid Mix)
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (DJ Beats Mix)
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World
Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)
Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go (Remix)
Nu Shooz – Point Of No return
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
