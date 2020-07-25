PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Test Spin Playlist: New Music from MK ft. Carla Monroe, Shanguy, SACHI, and More!

Gabriel Zus
July 25, 2020
1 min read
C89.5 Test Spin Logo

Every new song played by Gabriel Zus on C89.5’s Test Spin. Aired Saturday July 25th, 2020 at 8p (PDT) & repeated the following Monday at 11p.

Listen To Test Spin Again

MK ft. Carla Monroe – 2AM
Win and Woo – Feel Em All
Fatum & Dylan Matthew – Train To Nowhere
Andrelli – Hey There Delilah
DJ D-Sol ft. Gia Koka – Someone Like You
Gioli & Assia – For You
Shanguy – Back To Life **Gabriel’s pick
Julian Calor – By My Side
Aly & Fila with JES – I Won’t Let You Fall
Sam Feldt & Fedde Le Grand ft. Craig Smart – You Should Know
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Regard – Say My Name
SACHI – You (à la)
DVBBS x Sondr – Swim
for KING & COUNTRY & R3HAB ft. Tori Kelly & Kirk Franklin – TOGETHER (R3HAB Edit)
Møme & Ricky Ducati – Got It Made
The Him & Yall & Royale Avenue ft. Jay Nebula- Believe
TCTS ft. Glowie – Better Without You
VenessaMichaels & Kaleena Zanders – Creme Brulee
Flosstradamus & Nonsens – So Far

Gabriel Zus

Gabe is a radio personality, DJ and squirrel lover who lives in Seattle, WA. He’s been in radio since the age of 14 and a fan of dance music for even longer. Some of Gabe’s favorite artists include Martin Garrix, Yellow Claw, Tiesto and Ariana Grande (Dangerous Woman was LIT). Gabe is a vegan (those people that eat plants and stuff), Star Wars nerd, history buff and he’s recently started learning Russian, Здравствуйте!

Keep up with Gabe:

Instagram
Facebook
Twitter

