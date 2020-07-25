Test Spin Playlist: New Music from MK ft. Carla Monroe, Shanguy, SACHI, and More!

Gabe is a radio personality, DJ and squirrel lover who lives in Seattle, WA. He’s been in radio since the age of 14 and a fan of dance music for even longer. Some of Gabe’s favorite artists include Martin Garrix, Yellow Claw, Tiesto and Ariana Grande (Dangerous Woman was LIT). Gabe is a vegan (those people that eat plants and stuff), Star Wars nerd, history buff and he’s recently started learning Russian, Здравствуйте!

