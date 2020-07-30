PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (07.30.20)

Drew Bailey
July 30, 2020
2 min read
Cassette Tapes

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday July 30th, 2020.

7am

Anne Clark – Hope Road
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow
The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland
The Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
Maurice – This Is Acid
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes
Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That
Monkey Safari – Talking Mama (Cascandy Remix)
Modern Trouble – Fly to Moscow
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Dallas Mix)
Micro Chip League – New York
Blur – Girls And Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Remix)
Anything Box – Living In Oblivion
ABC – Be Near Me
Limahl – Never Ending Story (12” Dance Mix)
Saint Etienne – Only Love Can Break Your Heart

8am

Art of Noise – Legs (Inside Leg Mix)
Voice Farm – Hey Freethinker
Yazoo – Situation (12” Club Mix)
KTP – Certain Things Are Likely (Garage Mix)
Red Flag – Russian Radio
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)
Duran Duran – Is There Something I Should Know
The Human League – The Lebanon “12” Mix)
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Remix)
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
New Order – Sub-culture (12” Remix)
A-ha – Take On Me
Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again (Brian Howe Remix)

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu