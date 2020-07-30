Save The Wave Playlist (07.30.20)

7am

Anne Clark – Hope Road

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow

The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland

The Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls

Maurice – This Is Acid

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes

Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That

Monkey Safari – Talking Mama (Cascandy Remix)

Modern Trouble – Fly to Moscow

C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Dallas Mix)

Micro Chip League – New York

Blur – Girls And Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Remix)

Anything Box – Living In Oblivion

ABC – Be Near Me

Limahl – Never Ending Story (12” Dance Mix)

Saint Etienne – Only Love Can Break Your Heart

8am

Art of Noise – Legs (Inside Leg Mix)

Voice Farm – Hey Freethinker

Yazoo – Situation (12” Club Mix)

KTP – Certain Things Are Likely (Garage Mix)

Red Flag – Russian Radio

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)

Duran Duran – Is There Something I Should Know

The Human League – The Lebanon “12” Mix)

Hubert Kah – Machine Gun

Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Remix)

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

New Order – Sub-culture (12” Remix)

A-ha – Take On Me

Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again (Brian Howe Remix)

