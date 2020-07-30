Save The Wave Playlist (07.30.20)

7am
Anne Clark – Hope Road
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow
The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland
The Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
Maurice – This Is Acid
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes
Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That
Monkey Safari – Talking Mama (Cascandy Remix)
Modern Trouble – Fly to Moscow
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Dallas Mix)
Micro Chip League – New York
Blur – Girls And Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Remix)
Anything Box – Living In Oblivion
ABC – Be Near Me
Limahl – Never Ending Story (12” Dance Mix)
Saint Etienne – Only Love Can Break Your Heart
8am
Art of Noise – Legs (Inside Leg Mix)
Voice Farm – Hey Freethinker
Yazoo – Situation (12” Club Mix)
KTP – Certain Things Are Likely (Garage Mix)
Red Flag – Russian Radio
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)
Duran Duran – Is There Something I Should Know
The Human League – The Lebanon “12” Mix)
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Remix)
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
New Order – Sub-culture (12” Remix)
A-ha – Take On Me
Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again (Brian Howe Remix)
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
