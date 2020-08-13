Save The Wave Playlist (8.13.2020)

7am

The Twins – Time Will Tell

New Order – Temptation

Tears For Fears – Change

Camouflage – The Great Commandment

Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger

Erasure – Chains Of Love (Remastered 2009)

The Human League – Love Action (I Believe In Love)

Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (Dance Remix)

The Cure – Harold And Joe

When In Rome – The Promise

Big Pig – Breakaway

Ministry – Everyday Is Halloween

Front 242 – Headhunter

Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant (Burn!)

Alexander Robotnick – Problemes D’amour

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa

Voyou – Houseman

Bananarama – Cruel Summer

8am

Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love (12” Mix)

Red Flag – All Roads Lead To You

Level 42 – Something About You (Dance Remix)

Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better (Select Mix)

Echo & The Bunnymen – Bedbugs And Ballyhoo (12” Remix)

Duran Duran – Election Day

Billy Idol – Hot In The City

The Cure – Hot Hot Hot

Erasure – A Little Respect (12” Remix)

The Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix] .

Naked Eyes – Promises Promises (Hot Tracks Mix)

Big Audio Dynamite – Bottom Line (Part’s 1 & 2)

Cube – Love’s Taboo (Repel The Spell Mix)

Plus 1 – Nevermore (12” Mix)

Depeche Mode – Leave In Silence

Camouflage – Neighbours

