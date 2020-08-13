Save The Wave Playlist (8.13.2020)

7am
The Twins – Time Will Tell
New Order – Temptation
Tears For Fears – Change
Camouflage – The Great Commandment
Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger
Erasure – Chains Of Love (Remastered 2009)
The Human League – Love Action (I Believe In Love)
Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (Dance Remix)
The Cure – Harold And Joe
When In Rome – The Promise
Big Pig – Breakaway
Ministry – Everyday Is Halloween
Front 242 – Headhunter
Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant (Burn!)
Alexander Robotnick – Problemes D’amour
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa
Voyou – Houseman
Bananarama – Cruel Summer
8am
Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love (12” Mix)
Red Flag – All Roads Lead To You
Level 42 – Something About You (Dance Remix)
Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better (Select Mix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Bedbugs And Ballyhoo (12” Remix)
Duran Duran – Election Day
Billy Idol – Hot In The City
The Cure – Hot Hot Hot
Erasure – A Little Respect (12” Remix)
The Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix] .
Naked Eyes – Promises Promises (Hot Tracks Mix)
Big Audio Dynamite – Bottom Line (Part’s 1 & 2)
Cube – Love’s Taboo (Repel The Spell Mix)
Plus 1 – Nevermore (12” Mix)
Depeche Mode – Leave In Silence
Camouflage – Neighbours
