ICYM Café Chill: edapollo, Volo, Melorman, DWDY and more

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from edapollo, Volo, Melorman, DWDY and more.
The C89.5 On Demand player is currently unavailable, but you can listen to the 8AM hour again, and a ton of previous episodes at https://cafechill.org.
Playlist from 16 Aug 2020
6AM Playlist
Moon Boots – The Life Aquatic
Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Frameworks – Kings
Beacon – Escapements
Invention – Sprxng
Kody Kurth – Absent
Iamforest – Relics
Panta Rhei & Gizmo Varillas – Supreme (ft. Sitkah)
Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Maluca – I Couldn’t Leave You
Pines – Calling You
Lushloss – Old Oak
Shallou – Fictions
Bitykradne – Downtown
Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
7AM Playlist
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath
Edamame – Lungs Full
Emancipator & 9 Theory – Chameleon
The Faded – Uncertainties
mellogem – swimmin’
A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
Substantial – Beyond the Stage (feat. Uyama Hiroto) [Instrumental] High Tides – Summer Reflections
Dreams West – Tribes
2814 – Impact
Coubo – Woods
PVLMS – Phases
Lone – Begin To Begin
8AM Playlist
P4nther – Temporary
Uinta – Maples
Melorman – Salty Air
DWDY – I Never Stopped
Handycat – White Lodge
Volo – Wild Mind
Emancipator – Valhalla (Feverkin Remix)
Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
edapollo – By the River
Chemtrails – Soft
Manatee Commune – Mossy Corners
Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
tomppabeats – One Two Step
9AM Playlist
Odin – Double Bubble (feat. Kohinoorgasm)
Shigeto – Children At Midnight
Melorman – Travelling
Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Sentimentalist – Komorebi
Catching Flies – Komorebi
Tokari – Komorebi
Volo – Ancient Skies
Mvnners – Pretty Things
s. lyre – Air
Teebs – Studie (feat. Panda Bear)
Chrome Sparks – All or Nothing (feat. Angelica Bess)
Kairos – Cold Habits (Manatee Commune Remix)
3 comments
Here’s my upcoming playlist:
7:00
Soosh – Take My Hand
Tobias – Laputa
Stumbleine – Thawn
Everett Orr – Closer
Packed Rich – Crane
Raine & Clockvice – Wonderful
Cobalt Rabbit – With You
Greybox – Subtle Beings
Pines – Calling You
Mishegas – Home
RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Hundred Waters – Cavity (Shigeto Remix)
Horizon Fire – Asimov
Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Broke For Free – Forget Your Knots
RUDE – Eternal
Vanilla – Dreamcatcher
Zola Blood – Meridian (Applescal Remix)
8:00
A L E X – Cube
Soosh – Take My Hand
Pacific Couliseum – Home
Stèv – The Only Way Is Up
2 8 1 4 – Impact
Coubo – Woods
Chrome Sparks – Sugar
Wing Vilma – Cherry Granola
Insightful – Without
IG88 – Waving Goodbye
Deep Shoq – The Answer
Affelaye – This Isn’t You
9:00
Monster Rally – Ginger On The Wind (ft. Mira Cook)
Evee – Spring
Melorman – Springtime Stroll
Secret Crates – Springtime Stroll
Edamame – Periderm
Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
Xky – Shapes
Xky – Rollow
Yuri Hurimaka – Spring (ft. Clevo Kimoki) [Instrumental] Shallou – Fictions
Gyvus – Tozen
Shigeto – Look At All The Smiling Faces
Packed Rich – Pheonix
What episode actually needed to air?
https://beta.prx.org/stories/335228 82%
https://beta.prx.org/stories/334399 17%
Always enjoy the proposed playlists!
Something weird happened on air today, so the playlist doesn’t match 100% what was on the air. We’re looking into it