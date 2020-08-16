PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

ICYM Café Chill: edapollo, Volo, Melorman, DWDY and more

Richard J Dalton from Cafe Chill and DAF
August 16, 2020
2 min read

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from edapollo, Volo, Melorman, DWDY and more.

The C89.5 On Demand player is currently unavailable, but you can listen to the 8AM hour again, and a ton of previous episodes at https://cafechill.org.

> > Listen here! < <

Playlist from 16 Aug 2020

6AM Playlist

Moon Boots – The Life Aquatic
Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Frameworks – Kings
Beacon – Escapements
Invention – Sprxng
Kody Kurth – Absent
Iamforest – Relics
Panta Rhei & Gizmo Varillas – Supreme (ft. Sitkah)
Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Maluca – I Couldn’t Leave You
Pines – Calling You
Lushloss – Old Oak
Shallou – Fictions
Bitykradne – Downtown
Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

7AM Playlist

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath
Edamame – Lungs Full
Emancipator & 9 Theory – Chameleon
The Faded – Uncertainties
mellogem – swimmin’
A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
Substantial – Beyond the Stage (feat. Uyama Hiroto) [Instrumental] High Tides – Summer Reflections
Dreams West – Tribes
2814 – Impact
Coubo – Woods
PVLMS – Phases
Lone – Begin To Begin

8AM Playlist

P4nther – Temporary
Uinta – Maples
Melorman – Salty Air
DWDY – I Never Stopped
Handycat – White Lodge
Volo – Wild Mind
Emancipator – Valhalla (Feverkin Remix)
Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
edapollo – By the River
Chemtrails – Soft
Manatee Commune – Mossy Corners
Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
tomppabeats – One Two Step

9AM Playlist

Odin – Double Bubble (feat. Kohinoorgasm)
Shigeto – Children At Midnight
Melorman – Travelling
Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath
Sentimentalist – Komorebi
Catching Flies – Komorebi
Tokari – Komorebi
Volo – Ancient Skies
Mvnners – Pretty Things
s. lyre – Air
Teebs – Studie (feat. Panda Bear)
Chrome Sparks – All or Nothing (feat. Angelica Bess)
Kairos – Cold Habits (Manatee Commune Remix)

Richard J Dalton from Cafe Chill and DAF

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill. I like to make friends with crows.

3 comments

  • Here’s my upcoming playlist:

    7:00

    Soosh – Take My Hand
    Tobias – Laputa
    Stumbleine – Thawn
    Everett Orr – Closer
    Packed Rich – Crane
    Raine & Clockvice – Wonderful
    Cobalt Rabbit – With You
    Greybox – Subtle Beings
    Pines – Calling You
    Mishegas – Home
    RRAREBEAR – Ginger
    Hundred Waters – Cavity (Shigeto Remix)
    Horizon Fire – Asimov
    Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
    Broke For Free – Forget Your Knots
    RUDE – Eternal
    Vanilla – Dreamcatcher
    Zola Blood – Meridian (Applescal Remix)

    8:00

    A L E X – Cube
    Soosh – Take My Hand
    Pacific Couliseum – Home
    Stèv – The Only Way Is Up
    2 8 1 4 – Impact
    Coubo – Woods
    Chrome Sparks – Sugar
    Wing Vilma – Cherry Granola
    Insightful – Without
    IG88 – Waving Goodbye
    Deep Shoq – The Answer
    Affelaye – This Isn’t You

    9:00

    Monster Rally – Ginger On The Wind (ft. Mira Cook)
    Evee – Spring
    Melorman – Springtime Stroll
    Secret Crates – Springtime Stroll
    Edamame – Periderm
    Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
    Xky – Shapes
    Xky – Rollow
    Yuri Hurimaka – Spring (ft. Clevo Kimoki) [Instrumental] Shallou – Fictions
    Gyvus – Tozen
    Shigeto – Look At All The Smiling Faces
    Packed Rich – Pheonix

    What episode actually needed to air?

    https://beta.prx.org/stories/335228 82%

    https://beta.prx.org/stories/334399 17%

    Reply

  • Something weird happened on air today, so the playlist doesn’t match 100% what was on the air. We’re looking into it

    Reply

