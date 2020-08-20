PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (8.20.2020)

Drew Bailey
August 20, 2020
Boy George

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday August 20th, 2020.

7am

Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer
Howard Jones – What Is Love?
Falco – Rock Me Amadeus
The Cure – Close To Me
Nena – 99 Luftballons
Adam Ant – Goody Two Shoes (Maroon Remix)
Stray Cats – Rock This Town
Trans-X – Living On Video
Stop – Wake Up
Kraftwerk – Tour De France
Depeche Mode – Pleasure Little Treasure
Real Life – Send Me An Angel
The Human League – Mirror Man
Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Aha – Take On Me

8am

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Ultimix)
Depeche mode – World In My Eyes (Roonie G Mix)
Disco Deutschland (aka Westbam) – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)
Information Society – Running
Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)
Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger
Culture Club – Miss Me Blind
Boxcar – Freemason
LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex
CCCP – American Soviets
Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)
King – Love And Pride (Future Mix)
Yello – I Love You
Talk Talk – It’s My Life
The Romantics – Talking In Your Sleep
The Psychedelic Furs – President Gas

