Save The Wave Playlist (8.20.2020)

7am

Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer

Howard Jones – What Is Love?

Falco – Rock Me Amadeus

The Cure – Close To Me

Nena – 99 Luftballons

Adam Ant – Goody Two Shoes (Maroon Remix)

Stray Cats – Rock This Town

Trans-X – Living On Video

Stop – Wake Up

Kraftwerk – Tour De France

Depeche Mode – Pleasure Little Treasure

Real Life – Send Me An Angel

The Human League – Mirror Man

Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Aha – Take On Me

8am

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)

Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Ultimix)

Depeche mode – World In My Eyes (Roonie G Mix)

Disco Deutschland (aka Westbam) – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)

Information Society – Running

Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)

Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger

Culture Club – Miss Me Blind

Boxcar – Freemason

LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex

CCCP – American Soviets

Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)

King – Love And Pride (Future Mix)

Yello – I Love You

Talk Talk – It’s My Life

The Romantics – Talking In Your Sleep

The Psychedelic Furs – President Gas

