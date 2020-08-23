Café Chill, ICYMI & On Demand: Southpaw, Poldoore, King Shi and more

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Southpaw, Poldoore, King Shi and more.

The C89.5 technical team is still working on the On-Demand player, so check out a new hour at https://cafechill.org along with an archive of our past episodes.

Last week, there was an issue where the wrong 9AM hour played. Then the entire studio crashed shortly thereafter. So the 9AM hour was originally planned for last week, but we played it this week.

Also, Komorebi is “木漏れ日” and means sunlight filtering through the trees, in case the 9 am hour raises questions in your relaxed mind.

The photo is the mountain that is towering over Darrington.

Playlist from 23 Aug 2020

6AM Playlist

Jim Alxndr – Convo

Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters

Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail

Koresma, Feverkin & Sendai Mike – Bluff

Frythm – Luv U (feat. Mvnners)

Nemea – Silva (Pt. 2)

Gold Panda – Your Good Times Are Just Beginning

Edamame – Birdsongs

Kaelyn – The Mood

IG88 – Negative Space

Feverkin – Calendar Project: January

Ark Patrol – That Dark Abyss

William French – Heart

Freud – Cuban Episode

Gold Panda – The Most Liveable City

7AM Playlist

Secede – Leraine

Pixül – Firefly

Panda Coast – Dreary Dreary

2814 – Impact

Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

Tycho – Into the Woods

C418 – Tingle

Indian Wells – Cascades

Edamame – Virga

Lifeformed – Cider Time

Lone – Pulsar

Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out

8AM Playlist

Southpaw – Komorebi

Strehlow – Dream Girl

Emancipator – Himalayan

Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)

Gramofaune – You Can Do Anything

Southpaw – Bstfrnd

Substantial – Beyond the Stage (feat. Uyama Hiroto) [Instrumental] Scott Xylo – Ramona Flowers

Poldoore – Alfama

King Shi – Father’s Love

Broke For Free – Golden Hour

Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets

boerd – Look

9AM Playlist

Odin – Double Bubble (feat. Kohinoorgasm)

Shigeto – Children At Midnight

Melorman – Travelling

Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath

Sentimentalist – Komorebi

Catching Flies – Komorebi

Tokari – Komorebi

Volo – Ancient Skies

Mvnners – Pretty Things

s. lyre – Air

Teebs – Studie (feat. Panda Bear)

Chrome Sparks – All or Nothing (feat. Angelica Bess)

Kairos – Cold Habits (Manatee Commune Remix)