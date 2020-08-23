Café Chill, ICYMI & On Demand: Southpaw, Poldoore, King Shi and more

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Southpaw, Poldoore, King Shi and more.
The C89.5 technical team is still working on the On-Demand player, so check out a new hour at https://cafechill.org along with an archive of our past episodes.
Last week, there was an issue where the wrong 9AM hour played. Then the entire studio crashed shortly thereafter. So the 9AM hour was originally planned for last week, but we played it this week.
Also, Komorebi is “木漏れ日” and means sunlight filtering through the trees, in case the 9 am hour raises questions in your relaxed mind.
The photo is the mountain that is towering over Darrington.
Playlist from 23 Aug 2020
6AM Playlist
Jim Alxndr – Convo
Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters
Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail
Koresma, Feverkin & Sendai Mike – Bluff
Frythm – Luv U (feat. Mvnners)
Nemea – Silva (Pt. 2)
Gold Panda – Your Good Times Are Just Beginning
Edamame – Birdsongs
Kaelyn – The Mood
IG88 – Negative Space
Feverkin – Calendar Project: January
Ark Patrol – That Dark Abyss
William French – Heart
Freud – Cuban Episode
Gold Panda – The Most Liveable City
7AM Playlist
Secede – Leraine
Pixül – Firefly
Panda Coast – Dreary Dreary
2814 – Impact
Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Tycho – Into the Woods
C418 – Tingle
Indian Wells – Cascades
Edamame – Virga
Lifeformed – Cider Time
Lone – Pulsar
Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
8AM Playlist
Southpaw – Komorebi
Strehlow – Dream Girl
Emancipator – Himalayan
Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)
Gramofaune – You Can Do Anything
Southpaw – Bstfrnd
Substantial – Beyond the Stage (feat. Uyama Hiroto) [Instrumental] Scott Xylo – Ramona Flowers
Poldoore – Alfama
King Shi – Father’s Love
Broke For Free – Golden Hour
Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
boerd – Look
9AM Playlist
Odin – Double Bubble (feat. Kohinoorgasm)
Shigeto – Children At Midnight
Melorman – Travelling
Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath
Sentimentalist – Komorebi
Catching Flies – Komorebi
Tokari – Komorebi
Volo – Ancient Skies
Mvnners – Pretty Things
s. lyre – Air
Teebs – Studie (feat. Panda Bear)
Chrome Sparks – All or Nothing (feat. Angelica Bess)
Kairos – Cold Habits (Manatee Commune Remix)
