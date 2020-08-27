Save The Wave Playlist (8.27.2020)

7am
Erasure – Oh L’Amour
Westworld – Painkiller
Ken Laszlo – Tonight
Pet Shop Boys – Heart
MoskwaTV – Generator ⅞ (Energetic Mix)
OMD – So In Love (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – Situation
Associates – Heart of Glass
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Dance Mix)
Peter Godwin – Images of Heaven
The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)
Midnight Oil – The Dead Heart (Edge Remix)
INXS – Original Sin (Dance Remix)
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Inch Remix)
Duran Duran – Rio
8am
New Order – The Perfect Kiss (Retro Shock Remix)
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
Gary Numan – Cars Part 2 (Select Remix)
Police – Can’t Stand Losing You (DMC Remix)
Pig Bag – Papa’s Got A New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Bronski Beat – Why?
Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (Edge Remix)
B-52’s – Love Shack (Ultimix Remix)
Roxy Music – More Than This (Remix)
Paul Young – Come Back And Stay
Re-Flex – The Politics Of Dancing
Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of Mix)
Hubert Kah – So Many People (Remix)
Barry Harris Presents Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon 2k14 (7th Heaven Retro Mix)
The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Add comment