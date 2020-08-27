Save The Wave Playlist (8.27.2020)

7am

Erasure – Oh L’Amour

Westworld – Painkiller

Ken Laszlo – Tonight

Pet Shop Boys – Heart

MoskwaTV – Generator ⅞ (Energetic Mix)

OMD – So In Love (Edge Remix)

Yazoo – Situation

Associates – Heart of Glass

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Dance Mix)

Peter Godwin – Images of Heaven

The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)

Midnight Oil – The Dead Heart (Edge Remix)

INXS – Original Sin (Dance Remix)

Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Inch Remix)

Duran Duran – Rio

8am

New Order – The Perfect Kiss (Retro Shock Remix)

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

Gary Numan – Cars Part 2 (Select Remix)

Police – Can’t Stand Losing You (DMC Remix)

Pig Bag – Papa’s Got A New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Bronski Beat – Why?

Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (Edge Remix)

B-52’s – Love Shack (Ultimix Remix)

Roxy Music – More Than This (Remix)

Paul Young – Come Back And Stay

Re-Flex – The Politics Of Dancing

Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)

The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of Mix)

Hubert Kah – So Many People (Remix)

Barry Harris Presents Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon 2k14 (7th Heaven Retro Mix)

The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination