PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Cafe Chill: On Demand is back!

Richard J Dalton from Cafe Chill and DAF
August 30, 2020
2 min read

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Southpaw, Bad Snacks, Emancipator, Kasseo and more

> > Listen again here! < <

Playlist from 30 August 2020

6AM Playlist

Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
Arms and Sleepers – Hurry Slowly (Manatee Commune Remix)
Pines – Calling You
Medasin – Daydream (feat. Joba)
Paternoster Poetry – Paternoster Elevator 1
Polygrim – Ever so Slightly
Shigeto – Silver Lining
Flamingosis – Airplane Mode
Birocratic – At Most
IG88 – Waving Goodbye
Sitkah – Honey
Emancipator – Pancakes
Aurescence – Mystic Escape
Wing Vilma – Cherry Granola
EeMu – Body
Mt. Marcy & Rhoda – …and then my knees came through my chest

7AM Playlist

Shadley Peterson – Seaside
Sundrenched – Flyby
Dwai – I’ve Got You
Vanilla – Dreamcatcher
ITO – The Cliff
Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby
Mvnners – Soft Drive
Hello Meteor – Deathless
il:lo – Biome
Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom
Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
Catching Flies – Komorebi
Ethan Wilson – Peripheral Drift
Swimming TV – Drips
Gold Panda – Transactional Relationship

8AM Playlist

Southpaw – Komorebi
Bad Snacks – Oh, Shoot.
früit – Prism
Idealism – Transported
Eater – Schoolyard
Buddy Love – Boy Blue
Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
Emancipator – Currents
Tycho – Coastal Brake
Kasseo – Almanac
Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

9AM Playlist

Tenda Senda – Warmed By the Sun
Elobrian Sunrise – A Peaceful Place Where Animals Gather
Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes
Melorman – Eliquis
Emancipator – Himalayan
Broke For Free – Juparo
Blackbird Belle – Runnin’ Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)
wowflower – Someone Else
Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Bitykradne – Downtown
Philip Budny – Belfast
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Stev – Climbing a Mountain With Your Best Friend
Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom

Richard J Dalton from Cafe Chill and DAF

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill. I like to make friends with crows.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu