Save The Wave Playlist (9/24.2020)

7am

Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go

Colourbox – World Cup Theme (Remix)

Blondie – Call Me PArt 2 (Select Mix Remix)

Boy’s Don’t Cry – I wanna Be A Cowboy

Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)

Soft Cell – It’s A Mug’s Game

Duran Duran – Rio

A Ha – Train Of Thought

Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life

INXS – The One Thing

The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)

Communards – Never Can Say Goodbye

Erasure – Breath Of Life (Elixir Mix)

Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little Treasure (Razormaid Mix)

Billy Idol – Catch My Fall

Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89

8am

Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)

Seven Red Seven – Thinking of You

The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed

Romeo Void – A Girl In Trouble (Is a Temporary Thing)

New Order – 1963

The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)

Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)

Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again (ULTI-reMIX)

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – Heart (Edge Remix)

Depeche Mode – People Are People

Paul Hardcastle – 19

Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)

Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)

The Psychedelic Furs – All That Money Wants

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com