Save The Wave Playlist (9/24.2020)

7am
Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go
Colourbox – World Cup Theme (Remix)
Blondie – Call Me PArt 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Boy’s Don’t Cry – I wanna Be A Cowboy
Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)
Soft Cell – It’s A Mug’s Game
Duran Duran – Rio
A Ha – Train Of Thought
Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life
INXS – The One Thing
The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)
Communards – Never Can Say Goodbye
Erasure – Breath Of Life (Elixir Mix)
Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little Treasure (Razormaid Mix)
Billy Idol – Catch My Fall
Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89
8am
Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)
Seven Red Seven – Thinking of You
The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed
Romeo Void – A Girl In Trouble (Is a Temporary Thing)
New Order – 1963
The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)
Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again (ULTI-reMIX)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Heart (Edge Remix)
Depeche Mode – People Are People
Paul Hardcastle – 19
Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)
Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)
The Psychedelic Furs – All That Money Wants
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com
Add comment