Save The Wave Playlist (9/24.2020)

Drew Bailey
September 24, 2020
2 min read
Duran Duran in 2005

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday September 24th, 2020.

7am

Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go
Colourbox – World Cup Theme (Remix)
Blondie – Call Me PArt 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Boy’s Don’t Cry – I wanna Be A Cowboy
Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)
Soft Cell – It’s A Mug’s Game
Duran Duran – Rio
A Ha – Train Of Thought
Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life
INXS – The One Thing
The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)
Communards – Never Can Say Goodbye
Erasure – Breath Of Life (Elixir Mix)
Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little Treasure (Razormaid Mix)
Billy Idol – Catch My Fall
Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89

8am

Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)
Seven Red Seven – Thinking of You
The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed
Romeo Void – A Girl In Trouble (Is a Temporary Thing)
New Order – 1963
The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)
Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again (ULTI-reMIX)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Heart (Edge Remix)
Depeche Mode – People Are People
Paul Hardcastle – 19
Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)
Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)
The Psychedelic Furs – All That Money Wants

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

