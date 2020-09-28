PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

ICYM Café Chill: Memorex Memories, Hotwax, Southpaw and more

Richard J Dalton
September 28, 2020
2 min read

ICYMI, Sunday’s episode of Cafe Chill included tracks from Memorex Memories, Hotwax, Southpaw and more.

> > Listen again here! < <

Playlist from 27 September 2020

6AM Playlist

Lushloss – Threads
Oatmello – Wun For the Trees
Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
JOY. – Stone
Gramofaune – You Can Do Anything
Gold Panda – Trust
Reighnbeau – Ghost
Dwai – i’ve Got You
Frythm – slumber
Twiggy Lashes – Are Raindrops Afraid Of Falling
Slow Magic & Beat Culture – Once
Mvnners – Pretty Things
Ian Ewing – Beauty
IG88 – Wayside (feat. Jpm)
Skywide – Aquatic Light Show (feat. Seawaves)

7AM Playlist

M.O.T.O – Denoument
IOM – You Promised to Come Back
Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
Tycho – Daydream
Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Pacific Coliseum – Home
Teen Daze – Paradiso
früit – Jaded
Lost Integrity – Go Where You Wanna Go
Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Packed Rich – Phoenix
Edamame – Lungs Full
Pixül – Firefly
mellogem – swimmin’

8AM Playlist

Southpaw – Komorebi
Emancipator – Waxin
ind_fris – pwp
Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
Hotwax – Mariner
Submerse – Bake Sale
Buddy Love – Boy Blue
Swimming TV – Jupiter
Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes
Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
ind_fris – Heat Mirage
Pool Boy – Empy Buffet

9AM Playlist

Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby
Christopher Willits – Wide
Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
Takeleave – The Woods
Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Shigeto – Pulse
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Nemea – Silva (Pt. 2)
Hu – North
Tycho – The Disconnect
Kiasmos – Looped
Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand

Photo is of bashful sun-baked underbrush in Snohomish County, hiding behind the glory of a single, vivid flower.

