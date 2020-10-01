Save The Wave (10.01.20)

7am

Freeze – I. O .U.

Big Pig – Breakaway

Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side (Razormaid Remix)

King – Love & Pride

Until December – Live Alone In Shame (Razormaid Remix)

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel

ABC – When Smokey Sings (Miami Mix)

Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)

The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela

The Clash – Rock The Casbah (Hot Tracks Remix)

Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time (Select Mix)

English Beat – I Confess (12” Version)

Stephen Duffy – She Loves Me

Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement

David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix)

New Order – Love Vigilantes (2015 Remaster)

8am

Yazoo – Don’t Go (Re-Remix)

Secession – Sneakyville

Talking Heads – Life During Wartime (Edge Remix)

The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix)

The Psychedelic Furs – Here Come Cowboys (12” Remix)

Boney M – Young Free and Single

Electronic – Getting Away With It (Raindance Mix)

Depeche Mode – Get The Balance Right (Edge Remix)

Trans X – Living On Video

Vicious Pink – Take Me Now (Razormaid Remix)

Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock

Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)

Falco – Vienna Calling (Remix)

Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila

New Order – The Perfect Kiss (12” Version)

The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com