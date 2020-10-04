PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

ICYM Café Chill: Avocado Combat, IX/ON, edapollo and more

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill
October 4, 2020
Even if you don’t like chill music, you should listen for the cool artist names alone. The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Avocado Combat, IX/ON, edapollo and more.

> > Listen again here! < <

Playlist from 04 October 2020

6AM Playlist

Monster Rally – Full Sail
Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Yu-Utsu – Clear
Maribou State – Nervous Tics (feat. Holly Walker)
Ark Patrol – Fiend
Brock Berrigan – Curtain Call
Tycho – Epigram
Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Garden City Movement – Move On
Ikotu – Evermore
Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] Catching Flies – Komorebi
Thrupence – In Silence
Ian Ewing – Swell (feat. Virginia Palms)
Tycho – See (feat. Beacon)
ODESZA – IPlayYouListen

7AM Playlist

Joe Nora – Cat Creek
Strehlow – Dream Girl
A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Panta Rhei & Gizmo Varillas – Supreme (ft. Sitkah)
Affelaye – Whir
Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price)
Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
Freud – Faux Pas
Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions
High Tides – Summer Reflections
Pacific Coliseum – Home

8AM Playlist

Sun Glitters – It’s Like a Monday but It’s Not (feat. Steffaloo)
Emancipator – Waxin
IX/ON – Anemos
edapollo – Illuminate
Avocado Combat – Homecoming
Esolagoto – Humidity
Tokari – Komorebi
Marley Carroll – Water Temple
Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)
ind_fris – pwp
Whirl – Soft Grass
Oldtwig – Backwash

9AM Playlist

Memorex Memories – There Is an Eternal Summer in a Grateful Heart
CRAETION – Beachside
High Tides – Summer Reflections
Mvnners – Pretty Things
Freud – Faux Pas
Tom Day & Ian Urbina – Hunting Hunters
X3SR – miss u
Southpaw – Thoughts About U
Memory Scale – The Blue Hour
Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Slow Magic – Manhattan
Gold Panda – The Most Liveable City
P4nther – temporary

Photo is overlooking the Tulalip Reservation from the far side of Possession Sound.

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill. My social circle consists almost exclusively of crows.

