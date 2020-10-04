ICYM Café Chill: Avocado Combat, IX/ON, edapollo and more

> > Listen again here! < <
Playlist from 04 October 2020
6AM Playlist
Monster Rally – Full Sail
Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Yu-Utsu – Clear
Maribou State – Nervous Tics (feat. Holly Walker)
Ark Patrol – Fiend
Brock Berrigan – Curtain Call
Tycho – Epigram
Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Garden City Movement – Move On
Ikotu – Evermore
Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] Catching Flies – Komorebi
Thrupence – In Silence
Ian Ewing – Swell (feat. Virginia Palms)
Tycho – See (feat. Beacon)
ODESZA – IPlayYouListen
7AM Playlist
Joe Nora – Cat Creek
Strehlow – Dream Girl
A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Panta Rhei & Gizmo Varillas – Supreme (ft. Sitkah)
Affelaye – Whir
Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price)
Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
Freud – Faux Pas
Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions
High Tides – Summer Reflections
Pacific Coliseum – Home
8AM Playlist
Sun Glitters – It’s Like a Monday but It’s Not (feat. Steffaloo)
Emancipator – Waxin
IX/ON – Anemos
edapollo – Illuminate
Avocado Combat – Homecoming
Esolagoto – Humidity
Tokari – Komorebi
Marley Carroll – Water Temple
Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)
ind_fris – pwp
Whirl – Soft Grass
Oldtwig – Backwash
9AM Playlist
Memorex Memories – There Is an Eternal Summer in a Grateful Heart
CRAETION – Beachside
High Tides – Summer Reflections
Mvnners – Pretty Things
Freud – Faux Pas
Tom Day & Ian Urbina – Hunting Hunters
X3SR – miss u
Southpaw – Thoughts About U
Memory Scale – The Blue Hour
Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Slow Magic – Manhattan
Gold Panda – The Most Liveable City
P4nther – temporary
Photo is overlooking the Tulalip Reservation from the far side of Possession Sound.
