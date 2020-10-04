ICYM Café Chill: Avocado Combat, IX/ON, edapollo and more

Even if you don’t like chill music, you should listen for the cool artist names alone. The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Avocado Combat, IX/ON, edapollo and more.

Playlist from 04 October 2020

6AM Playlist

Monster Rally – Full Sail

Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Yu-Utsu – Clear

Maribou State – Nervous Tics (feat. Holly Walker)

Ark Patrol – Fiend

Brock Berrigan – Curtain Call

Tycho – Epigram

Washed Out – Don’t Give Up

Garden City Movement – Move On

Ikotu – Evermore

Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] Catching Flies – Komorebi

Thrupence – In Silence

Ian Ewing – Swell (feat. Virginia Palms)

Tycho – See (feat. Beacon)

ODESZA – IPlayYouListen

7AM Playlist

Joe Nora – Cat Creek

Strehlow – Dream Girl

A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Panta Rhei & Gizmo Varillas – Supreme (ft. Sitkah)

Affelaye – Whir

Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure

Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price)

Polygrim – Ever So Slightly

Freud – Faux Pas

Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions

High Tides – Summer Reflections

Pacific Coliseum – Home

8AM Playlist

Sun Glitters – It’s Like a Monday but It’s Not (feat. Steffaloo)

Emancipator – Waxin

IX/ON – Anemos

edapollo – Illuminate

Avocado Combat – Homecoming

Esolagoto – Humidity

Tokari – Komorebi

Marley Carroll – Water Temple

Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)

ind_fris – pwp

Whirl – Soft Grass

Oldtwig – Backwash

9AM Playlist

Memorex Memories – There Is an Eternal Summer in a Grateful Heart

CRAETION – Beachside

High Tides – Summer Reflections

Mvnners – Pretty Things

Freud – Faux Pas

Tom Day & Ian Urbina – Hunting Hunters

X3SR – miss u

Southpaw – Thoughts About U

Memory Scale – The Blue Hour

Chris LaRue – Wool Socks

Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure

Slow Magic – Manhattan

Gold Panda – The Most Liveable City

P4nther – temporary

Photo is overlooking the Tulalip Reservation from the far side of Possession Sound.