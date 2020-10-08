Save The Wave (10.08.20)

7am

Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)

Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)

Tom Tom Club – Suboceana (12” Dance Mix)

Scritti Politti – Woodbeez

The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)

The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)

Deee-Lite – What Is Love (Select Mix Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls

Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Razormaid Mix)

S-Express – Theme From S-Express (Select Mix Remix)

DAF – Absolute Body Control

New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)

Hubert Kah – Machine gun

Dead or Alive – Big Daddy of The Rhythm

Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)

INXS – Suicide Blond

Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)

8am

INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Remix)

Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)

Cube – Loves Taboo

Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property

Duran Duran – Decadence

The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination

Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Big Audio Dynamite – Rush

Erasure – Drama!

Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me

Bananarama – Venus

The B-52’s – Summer Of Love

Kraftwerk – Tour De France

Yello – Oh Yeah

Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila

Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science

