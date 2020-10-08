Save The Wave (10.08.20)

7am
Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
Tom Tom Club – Suboceana (12” Dance Mix)
Scritti Politti – Woodbeez
The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)
The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)
Deee-Lite – What Is Love (Select Mix Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Razormaid Mix)
S-Express – Theme From S-Express (Select Mix Remix)
DAF – Absolute Body Control
New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
Hubert Kah – Machine gun
Dead or Alive – Big Daddy of The Rhythm
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
INXS – Suicide Blond
Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)
8am
INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Remix)
Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)
Cube – Loves Taboo
Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property
Duran Duran – Decadence
The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Big Audio Dynamite – Rush
Erasure – Drama!
Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me
Bananarama – Venus
The B-52’s – Summer Of Love
Kraftwerk – Tour De France
Yello – Oh Yeah
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science
