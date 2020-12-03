Save The Wave Playlist (12.3.20)

7am
The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed
Depeche Mode – Get The Balance Right (Combination Mix)
Kraftwerk – Telephone Call
Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name Hot Tracks Mix)
Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way
Alphaville – Red Rose (Remix)
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix)
New Order – Regret (Edge Remix)
Talk Talk – It’s My Life
B-52’s – Summer Of Love
Yello – Oh Yeah!
Erasure – Breath Of Life (Elixir Mix)
OMD – We Love You
Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila
Belle Stars – Sign of The Times
8am
Baltamora – Tarzan Boy (Hot Tracks Remix)
Erasure – Sometimes (Edge Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Two Divided by Zero
Voice Farm – Hey Freethinker
David Bowie – Let’s Dance (Ben Liebrand Remix)
Dead or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Hot Pants Mix)
Disco Deutschland (aka Westbam) – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)
Information Society – Think
New Order – True Faith (12” Remix)
ABC – How To Be A Zillionaire
Culture Club – Miss Me Blind
The Psychedelic Furs – Ghost In You
Thompson Twins – We Are Detective (More Clues Remix)
The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix by Rob Harvey)
Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)
Gary Numan – Cars (Extended Remix 1979)
