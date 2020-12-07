ICYM Café Chill: Frequency Control Centre, High Tides, Rosentwig and more

Thanks to everyone who contributed during Giving Tuesday. You’re what keeps independent public radio alive in Seattle. ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Frequency Control Centre, High Tides, Rosentwig and more



Playlist from 06 Nov 2020

6AM Playlist

Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

Kudasaibeats – Sapphire

Giraffage – All That Matters

Brock Berrigan – Curtain Call

Thrupence – Don’t You Mind

Beta Betamax – New Saturday

Shigeto – Children At Midnight

Frythm – Something New

Zola Blood – Meridian (Applescal Remix)

Audiobot – Remember

Shark Anthony – Moonflower

Ellio – Coffee

Washed Out – Hard To Say Goodbye (Lone Remix)

Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast)

7AM Playlist

Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme

Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom

Catching Flies – Silver Linings

Frameworks – Titles

Koresma – Canyon Walls

früit – Moonkissed

Freud – Cuban Episode

Lifeformed – 9-Bit Expedition

High Tides – Summer Reflections

Florida Skyline – Childhood Trip

X3SR – summerlush

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier

Forhill – Odyssey

8AM Playlist

Teebs – Shells

wowflower – Cool Group

Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

High Tides – Zolar

Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

Koresma & edapollo – On the Horizon

Altitude. – Options

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia

Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

Shigeto – Safe in Here

Rosentwig – Psithurism

Flight Facilities – Clair De Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg)

Maribou State – Turnmills

9AM Playlist

Takeleave – Sabado

Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues

Pbs’73 – Viewers Like You

Horizon Fire – Asimov

Whirl – Soft Grass

Bad Snacks – Same Water, Different Seas

Tom Day – Valerie

City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment

Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour

Dillard – Lust

Feverkin – Silhouette

Tekvision – Lament

Affelaye – It Was Mine

Esbe – Thousands of Rhythms

