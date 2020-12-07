ICYM Café Chill: Frequency Control Centre, High Tides, Rosentwig and more

PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

December 7, 2020
Thanks to everyone who contributed during Giving Tuesday. You’re what keeps independent public radio alive in Seattle.

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Frequency Control Centre, High Tides, Rosentwig and more

Playlist from 06 Nov 2020

6AM Playlist

Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
Kudasaibeats – Sapphire
Giraffage – All That Matters
Brock Berrigan – Curtain Call
Thrupence – Don’t You Mind
Beta Betamax – New Saturday
Shigeto – Children At Midnight
Frythm – Something New
Zola Blood – Meridian (Applescal Remix)
Audiobot – Remember
Shark Anthony – Moonflower
Ellio – Coffee
Washed Out – Hard To Say Goodbye (Lone Remix)
Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast)

7AM Playlist

Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom
Catching Flies – Silver Linings
Frameworks – Titles
Koresma – Canyon Walls
früit – Moonkissed
Freud – Cuban Episode
Lifeformed – 9-Bit Expedition
High Tides – Summer Reflections
Florida Skyline – Childhood Trip
X3SR – summerlush
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Forhill – Odyssey

8AM Playlist

Teebs – Shells
wowflower – Cool Group
Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
High Tides – Zolar
Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Koresma & edapollo – On the Horizon
Altitude. – Options
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Shigeto – Safe in Here
Rosentwig – Psithurism
Flight Facilities – Clair De Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg)
Maribou State – Turnmills

9AM Playlist

Takeleave – Sabado
Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
Pbs’73 – Viewers Like You
Horizon Fire – Asimov
Whirl – Soft Grass
Bad Snacks – Same Water, Different Seas
Tom Day – Valerie
City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
wowflower – Cool Group
Dillard – Lust
Feverkin – Silhouette
Tekvision – Lament
Affelaye – It Was Mine
Esbe – Thousands of Rhythms

Photo: Rocks, placed by hand, joined by resting leaf.

