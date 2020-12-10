PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (12.10.20)

Drew Bailey
December 10, 2020
Sony Walkman

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday December 10th, 2020.

7am

Big Audio Dynamite – C’Mon Every Beatbox
Disco Deutschland – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)
The KLF – 3am Eternal
Herbie Hancock – Rockit
Information Society – Running
Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Curiosity Mix)
Laid Back – White Horse (Select Mix)
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – White Lines
The Selector – On My Radio
The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed
The Go-Go’s – We Got The Beat
The Go-Go’s – Head Over Heels
The Go-Go’s – Vacation
Devo – Whip It
The Specials – Much Too Young
Blondie – Dreaming (Edge Remix)
Modern English – I Melt With You (12” Vocal Mix)
Book of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good
Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels

8am

Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
Tom Tom Club – Suboceana (12” Dance Mix)
Scritti Politti – Woodbeez
The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)
The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)
Deee-Lite – What Is Love (Select Mix Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Razormaid Mix)
S-Express – Theme From S-Express (Select Mix Remix)
DAF – Absolute Body Control
New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
Hubert Kah – Machine gun
Dead or Alive – Big Daddy of The Rhythm
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
INXS – Suicide Blond
Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)

