Save The Wave Playlist (12.10.20)

7am

Big Audio Dynamite – C’Mon Every Beatbox

Disco Deutschland – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)

The KLF – 3am Eternal

Herbie Hancock – Rockit

Information Society – Running

Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Curiosity Mix)

Laid Back – White Horse (Select Mix)

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – White Lines

The Selector – On My Radio

The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed

The Go-Go’s – We Got The Beat

The Go-Go’s – Head Over Heels

The Go-Go’s – Vacation

Devo – Whip It

The Specials – Much Too Young

Blondie – Dreaming (Edge Remix)

Modern English – I Melt With You (12” Vocal Mix)

Book of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good

Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels

8am

Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)

Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)

Tom Tom Club – Suboceana (12” Dance Mix)

Scritti Politti – Woodbeez

The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)

The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)

Deee-Lite – What Is Love (Select Mix Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls

Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Razormaid Mix)

S-Express – Theme From S-Express (Select Mix Remix)

DAF – Absolute Body Control

New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)

Hubert Kah – Machine gun

Dead or Alive – Big Daddy of The Rhythm

Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)

INXS – Suicide Blond

Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)

