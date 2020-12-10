Save The Wave Playlist (12.10.20)

7am
Big Audio Dynamite – C’Mon Every Beatbox
Disco Deutschland – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)
The KLF – 3am Eternal
Herbie Hancock – Rockit
Information Society – Running
Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Curiosity Mix)
Laid Back – White Horse (Select Mix)
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – White Lines
The Selector – On My Radio
The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed
The Go-Go’s – We Got The Beat
The Go-Go’s – Head Over Heels
The Go-Go’s – Vacation
Devo – Whip It
The Specials – Much Too Young
Blondie – Dreaming (Edge Remix)
Modern English – I Melt With You (12” Vocal Mix)
Book of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good
Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels
8am
Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
Tom Tom Club – Suboceana (12” Dance Mix)
Scritti Politti – Woodbeez
The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)
The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)
Deee-Lite – What Is Love (Select Mix Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Razormaid Mix)
S-Express – Theme From S-Express (Select Mix Remix)
DAF – Absolute Body Control
New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
Hubert Kah – Machine gun
Dead or Alive – Big Daddy of The Rhythm
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
INXS – Suicide Blond
Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com
Add comment