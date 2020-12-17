Save The Wave Playlist (12.17.20)

7am

Scritti Politti – Woodbeez

Wham! – Last Christmas

The Waitresses – Christmas Wrapping

+1 – Nevermore

Cube – Loves Taboo

Dead or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me (Hot Tracks)

Pet Shop Boys – It’s Doesn’t Often Snow At Christmas (New Version)

Yello – Jingle Bells (UltraTraxx Mix)

Erasure – She Won’t Be Home

Book of Love – We Three Kings

Cocteau Twins – Winter Wonderland

Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love

Shona Lang – Soviet Snow

Malcolm McLaren – Something’s Jumping In Your Shirt

Depeche Mode vs. Disclosure – Personal Jesus vs. Latch

OMD – Pandora’s Box

8am

Eurythmics – Winter Wonderland

M – Pop Music (Ben Liebrand Hip Hop Club Mix)

Men Without Hats – Safety Dance

Nina Hagen – New York / N.Y. (New York Transformer Mix)

Scritti Politti – Perfect Way

Duran Duran – Notorious (Edge Remix)

The Cure – Why Can’t I Be You (Edge Remix)

Baltimora – Tarzan Boy

Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet & Low Remix)

Deee-Lite – What Is Love (Select Mix Remix)

Level 42 – Lessons In Love

New Order – Thieves Like Us (Vocal Mix)

Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) (Edge Remix)

Culture Club – I’ll Tumble 4 Ya

Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy

Aztec Camera – Oblivious

The Clash – Should I Stay or Should I Go

New Order – Perfect Kiss

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com