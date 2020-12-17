PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (12.17.20)

Drew Bailey
December 17, 2020
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday December 17th, 2020.

7am

Scritti Politti – Woodbeez
Wham! – Last Christmas
The Waitresses – Christmas Wrapping
+1 – Nevermore
Cube – Loves Taboo
Dead or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me (Hot Tracks)
Pet Shop Boys – It’s Doesn’t Often Snow At Christmas (New Version)
Yello – Jingle Bells (UltraTraxx Mix)
Erasure – She Won’t Be Home
Book of Love – We Three Kings
Cocteau Twins – Winter Wonderland
Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love
Shona Lang – Soviet Snow
Malcolm McLaren – Something’s Jumping In Your Shirt
Depeche Mode vs. Disclosure – Personal Jesus vs. Latch
OMD – Pandora’s Box

8am

Eurythmics – Winter Wonderland
M – Pop Music (Ben Liebrand Hip Hop Club Mix)
Men Without Hats – Safety Dance
Nina Hagen – New York / N.Y. (New York Transformer Mix)
Scritti Politti – Perfect Way
Duran Duran – Notorious (Edge Remix)
The Cure – Why Can’t I Be You (Edge Remix)
Baltimora – Tarzan Boy
Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet & Low Remix)
Deee-Lite – What Is Love (Select Mix Remix)
Level 42 – Lessons In Love
New Order – Thieves Like Us (Vocal Mix)
Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) (Edge Remix)
Culture Club – I’ll Tumble 4 Ya
Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy
Aztec Camera – Oblivious
The Clash – Should I Stay or Should I Go
New Order – Perfect Kiss

