Save The Wave Thanksgiving 2020

6am

Electronic – Get The Message

Simple Minds – Alive & Kicking

Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days (Club Mix Remastered)

Les Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Fat Freddy Remix)

Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love

Level 42 – Something About You (Shep Pettibone Remix)

Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Hands And Feet Mix)

Culture Club – Time (Clock Of The Heart)

Belouis Some – Some People

Naked Eyes – Promises, Promises

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Shep Pettibone Mastermix)

Art Of Noise – Legs

Prince – Housequake

Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up

7am

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)

Book Of Love – Modigliani (Lost In Your Eyes; I Dream Of Jeanne Mix)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover

Taffy – I Love My Radio

Erasure – Oh L’amour

Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To

OMD – We Love You (12” Version)

Cee Farrow – Should I Love?

Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement

Stephen Duffy – Hold It (Remixed)

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

Duran Duran – Masquerade

Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain

The Psychedelic – Here Come Cowboys

Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila

Wham! – Freedom

The Cure – Just Like Heaven

8am

OMD – Sailing On The Seven Seas (Extended Version)

Double – Captain Of Her Heart

Tears For Fears – Shout (U.S. Remix)

Soho – Hippychick

Depeche Mode – Love In Itself

Siouxsie & The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Silver Dollar Mix)

Morrissey – The Last Of The Famous International Playboy

Book Of Love – I Touch Roses

Erasure – Sometimes

Blondie – Heart Of Glass

Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music

Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Club Mix)

The Human League – Fascination (Keep Feeling)

Kevin Aviance – Din Da Da

New Order – True Faith

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

9am

Hubert Kah – Don Quichotte (US Remix)

ABC – The Look Of Love (Part 1)

Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime

The Clash – Train In Vain (Stand By Me)

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow (Remix)

The Human League – The Lebanon

The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland

Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses

Secession – The Magician (Pecky Plus Mix)

Cube – Love’s Taboo (12” Version)

Duran Duran – Burning The Ground

Book Of Love – Boy

OMD – Talking Loud And Clear

Tom Tom Club – Wordy Rappinghood

Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn

10am

Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer

Howard Jones – What Is Love?

Falco – Rock Me Amadeus

The Cure – Close To Me

Nena – 99 Luftballons

Adam Ant – Goody Two Shoes (Maroon Remix)

Stray Cats – Rock This Town

Trans-X – Living On Video

Stop – Wake Up

Kraftwerk – Tour De France

Depeche Mode – Pleasure Little Treasure

Real Life – Send Me An Angel

The Human League – Mirror Man

Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Aha – Take On Me

11am

Erasure – Blue Savannah

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight

New Order – Love Vigilantes

INXS – The One Thing

Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life (Edge Remix)

Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)

Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)

The Church – Unguarded Moment

OMD – Enola Gay

Red Rockets – China

A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)

The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Select Mix Remix)

Blondie – Dreaming (Remix)

The Police – Synchronicity II

The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star

