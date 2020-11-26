Save The Wave Thanksgiving 2020

Listen Again: Click here then select hours on Thursday November 26th from 6am through 11am.
6am
Electronic – Get The Message
Simple Minds – Alive & Kicking
Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days (Club Mix Remastered)
Les Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Fat Freddy Remix)
Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love
Level 42 – Something About You (Shep Pettibone Remix)
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Hands And Feet Mix)
Culture Club – Time (Clock Of The Heart)
Belouis Some – Some People
Naked Eyes – Promises, Promises
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Shep Pettibone Mastermix)
Art Of Noise – Legs
Prince – Housequake
Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up
7am
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)
Book Of Love – Modigliani (Lost In Your Eyes; I Dream Of Jeanne Mix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover
Taffy – I Love My Radio
Erasure – Oh L’amour
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To
OMD – We Love You (12” Version)
Cee Farrow – Should I Love?
Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement
Stephen Duffy – Hold It (Remixed)
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
Duran Duran – Masquerade
Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain
The Psychedelic – Here Come Cowboys
Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila
Wham! – Freedom
The Cure – Just Like Heaven
8am
OMD – Sailing On The Seven Seas (Extended Version)
Double – Captain Of Her Heart
Tears For Fears – Shout (U.S. Remix)
Soho – Hippychick
Depeche Mode – Love In Itself
Siouxsie & The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Silver Dollar Mix)
Morrissey – The Last Of The Famous International Playboy
Book Of Love – I Touch Roses
Erasure – Sometimes
Blondie – Heart Of Glass
Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music
Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Club Mix)
The Human League – Fascination (Keep Feeling)
Kevin Aviance – Din Da Da
New Order – True Faith
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
9am
Hubert Kah – Don Quichotte (US Remix)
ABC – The Look Of Love (Part 1)
Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime
The Clash – Train In Vain (Stand By Me)
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow (Remix)
The Human League – The Lebanon
The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland
Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses
Secession – The Magician (Pecky Plus Mix)
Cube – Love’s Taboo (12” Version)
Duran Duran – Burning The Ground
Book Of Love – Boy
OMD – Talking Loud And Clear
Tom Tom Club – Wordy Rappinghood
Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn
10am
Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer
Howard Jones – What Is Love?
Falco – Rock Me Amadeus
The Cure – Close To Me
Nena – 99 Luftballons
Adam Ant – Goody Two Shoes (Maroon Remix)
Stray Cats – Rock This Town
Trans-X – Living On Video
Stop – Wake Up
Kraftwerk – Tour De France
Depeche Mode – Pleasure Little Treasure
Real Life – Send Me An Angel
The Human League – Mirror Man
Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Aha – Take On Me
11am
Erasure – Blue Savannah
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight
New Order – Love Vigilantes
INXS – The One Thing
Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life (Edge Remix)
Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)
The Church – Unguarded Moment
OMD – Enola Gay
Red Rockets – China
A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)
The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Select Mix Remix)
Blondie – Dreaming (Remix)
The Police – Synchronicity II
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
