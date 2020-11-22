ICYM Café Chill: We go a little uptempo this week!

Also,
this next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, click here for info!
> > Listen again here! < <
Playlist from 22 Nov 2020
Edit: See 6AM post by Darius below
7AM Playlist
Resotone – Never the Same
Oatmello – Hot Boxed
Lone – Boketto
Four Tet – She Just Likes to Fight
Races – Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix)
Richard Alfaro – Inside
Telefon Tel Aviv – Fahrenheit Fair Enough
IG88 – Waving Goodbye
Mountain Range – A Silence Of Three Parts
A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Letherette – Sun Up
Ethan Wilson – Peripheral Drift
8AM Playlist
Shigeto – Huron River Drive
Sundrenched – Flyby
Tycho – Glider
Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Koresma & edapollo – Paint the Sky
Tomas Novoa – Tundra
il:lo – Biome
Frameworks – Fires
Southpaw – Blackbird
Takeleave – Calibu
A.L.I.S.O.N – Live Forever
X3SR – All That U Have
Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
Bad Snacks – Settle In
9AM Playlist
CRAETION – Beachside
Memorex Memories – There Is an Eternal Summer in a Grateful Heart
Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
2814 – Arcadia
Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand
Tedium Cool – Random Magic
Affelaye – It Was Mine – Edit
IX/ON – Anemos
Gold Falls – KMNK
Unfound – Without
A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Giraffage – All That Matters
Veeshy & Phonic Youth – Sunset Strip
Photo: By a mountain stream in calm delight.
2 comments
The 6am playlist is blank, maybe I can help, but I might not know some of the songs, so I’m sorry if I get those songs incorrect, but here you go!
Kidswaste And Manila Killa – Tonight
MOXII – Tubaware Tie (Motix And Expression Remix)
Indian Wells – Cascades
Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)
Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
LAYER – Final Coming
adamlondon. – Maple
OK Badlands – Where You Go
X3SR – All That U Have
Marsbeing – Hour PM
Resetone – What Never Was.
Tobias – Something
Ferret – I Have All That I Need
Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
Again, sorry if I got the two songs incorrect, I just don’t know what they are. :O
Thank you for catching the playlist! I lost my spreadsheet for that hour.