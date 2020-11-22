ICYM Café Chill: We go a little uptempo this week!

This week, we focused a little less on “downtempo” and put an emphasis on the more uptempo side of chill, particularly in our 8AM and 9AM hours. Also, this next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, click here for info!

Playlist from 22 Nov 2020

Edit: See 6AM post by Darius below

7AM Playlist

Resotone – Never the Same

Oatmello – Hot Boxed

Lone – Boketto

Four Tet – She Just Likes to Fight

Races – Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix)

Richard Alfaro – Inside

Telefon Tel Aviv – Fahrenheit Fair Enough

IG88 – Waving Goodbye

Mountain Range – A Silence Of Three Parts

A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Letherette – Sun Up

Ethan Wilson – Peripheral Drift

8AM Playlist

Shigeto – Huron River Drive

Sundrenched – Flyby

Tycho – Glider

Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom

Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Koresma & edapollo – Paint the Sky

Tomas Novoa – Tundra

il:lo – Biome

Frameworks – Fires

Southpaw – Blackbird

Takeleave – Calibu

A.L.I.S.O.N – Live Forever

X3SR – All That U Have

Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun

Bad Snacks – Settle In

9AM Playlist

CRAETION – Beachside

Memorex Memories – There Is an Eternal Summer in a Grateful Heart

Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

2814 – Arcadia

Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand

Tedium Cool – Random Magic

Affelaye – It Was Mine – Edit

IX/ON – Anemos

Gold Falls – KMNK

Unfound – Without

A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Giraffage – All That Matters

Veeshy & Phonic Youth – Sunset Strip

Photo: By a mountain stream in calm delight.