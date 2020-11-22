PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

ICYM Café Chill: We go a little uptempo this week!

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill
November 22, 2020
This week, we focused a little less on “downtempo” and put an emphasis on the more uptempo side of chill, particularly in our 8AM and 9AM hours.

Also, this next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, click here for info!

> > Listen again here! < <

Playlist from 22 Nov 2020

Edit: See 6AM post by Darius below

7AM Playlist

Resotone – Never the Same
Oatmello – Hot Boxed
Lone – Boketto
Four Tet – She Just Likes to Fight
Races – Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix)
Richard Alfaro – Inside
Telefon Tel Aviv – Fahrenheit Fair Enough
IG88 – Waving Goodbye
Mountain Range – A Silence Of Three Parts
A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Letherette – Sun Up
Ethan Wilson – Peripheral Drift

8AM Playlist

Shigeto – Huron River Drive
Sundrenched – Flyby
Tycho – Glider
Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Koresma & edapollo – Paint the Sky
Tomas Novoa – Tundra
il:lo – Biome
Frameworks – Fires
Southpaw – Blackbird
Takeleave – Calibu
A.L.I.S.O.N – Live Forever
X3SR – All That U Have
Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
Bad Snacks – Settle In

9AM Playlist

CRAETION – Beachside
Memorex Memories – There Is an Eternal Summer in a Grateful Heart
Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
2814 – Arcadia
Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand
Tedium Cool – Random Magic
Affelaye – It Was Mine – Edit
IX/ON – Anemos
Gold Falls – KMNK
Unfound – Without
A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Giraffage – All That Matters
Veeshy & Phonic Youth – Sunset Strip

Photo: By a mountain stream in calm delight.

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill. My social circle consists almost exclusively of crows.

2 comments

  • The 6am playlist is blank, maybe I can help, but I might not know some of the songs, so I’m sorry if I get those songs incorrect, but here you go!

    Kidswaste And Manila Killa – Tonight
    MOXII – Tubaware Tie (Motix And Expression Remix)
    Indian Wells – Cascades
    Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)
    Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
    LAYER – Final Coming
    adamlondon. – Maple
    OK Badlands – Where You Go
    X3SR – All That U Have
    Marsbeing – Hour PM
    Resetone – What Never Was.
    Tobias – Something
    Ferret – I Have All That I Need
    Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter

    Again, sorry if I got the two songs incorrect, I just don’t know what they are. :O

    Reply

